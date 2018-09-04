(CNS): Following several complaints from residents in West Bay about being attacked by ferocious dogs on the loose in the district community beat police officers joined forces last week with the Animal Welfare and Control Unit at the Department of Agriculture and paid a visit to the owner of the dogs. The officers inspected the dogs and found they were of pit bull mix, a breed that is prohibited under the Cayman Islands Animals Law. Although the legislation is rarely enforced, on this occasion the owner was told about the complaints and the consequences of owning prohibited dogs.

Police said the owner was given the information and then gave up the animals. “Understanding the repercussions of having ferocious dogs at large and owning prohibited dogs, he relinquished his ownership of six dogs and signed them over to the custody of the DoA to be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Animals Law (2015 Revision),” the RCIPS reported.

That means the mixed breed dogs are now likely to be put down. But the RCIPS and DoA said dog owners must be responsible and take measures to ensure that their animals do not pose a danger to members of the public.

“This is just another example of the close partnership approach that continues to be taken in order to tackle local issues that cause concern to the community,” said Superintendent Robert Graham. “I would encourage our local communities to continue to report their concerns to their designated community officers so that they can be addressed swiftly and effectively. Their contact details can be found on the RCIPS website.”

For a list of RCIPS community officers and their contact information, visit the RCIPS website. To report cases of animal cruelty or neglect contact the Department of Agriculture at 947-3090 , email agriculture@gov.ky or visit the DoA website and click the link ‘Report Animal Cruelty’ (reportanimalcruelty@gov.ky) . To report dog attacks, ferocious dogs, or dogs dangerously out of control, contact 911 or the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Category: Crime, Police