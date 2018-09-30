Cubans come ashore after six days at sea

| 30/09/2018 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service

Cuban migrant boat on Cayman Brac, 28 Sept 2018

(CNS): Eleven Cuban migrants that came into local waters in Cayman Brac Friday morning after spending six days at sea are currently in immigration custody on the Sister Islands, officials have said. The group includes nine men and two women; two of the migrants have landed here on previous occasions. Their make-shift boat was spotted around 10am on 28 September and was hailed by immigration and customs officers, who determined the vessel was a hazard to those on board.

For safety reasons the boat and its occupants were towed to shore, where the boat then sank.

Officials said the group appeared to be in good health but there were plans for the group to be checked by doctors on the Brac before they were processed by immigration officers. The migrants will then be relocated to Grand Cayman.

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/10/2018 at 8:13 am

    Hope they ship them out as the agreement between Cayman and Cuba dictates or will they stay here again and force the CIG to give them status after months of free food, clothing, a place to stay and cell phones. Viva Casa Caymana.

    10
    9
    Reply

Please include your email address in the form below if you are using your real name. You can use a pseudonym, with or without leaving an email address, or just leave the form blank to be "Anonymous". All comments will be moderated before they are published. Please read the CNS Comment Policy at the top of this page.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»

SIGN UP FOR THE CNS NEWS LETTER, SENT EVERY WEEKDAY STRAIGHT TO  YOUR INBOX