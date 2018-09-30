Cubans come ashore after six days at sea

(CNS): Eleven Cuban migrants that came into local waters in Cayman Brac Friday morning after spending six days at sea are currently in immigration custody on the Sister Islands, officials have said. The group includes nine men and two women; two of the migrants have landed here on previous occasions. Their make-shift boat was spotted around 10am on 28 September and was hailed by immigration and customs officers, who determined the vessel was a hazard to those on board.

For safety reasons the boat and its occupants were towed to shore, where the boat then sank.

Officials said the group appeared to be in good health but there were plans for the group to be checked by doctors on the Brac before they were processed by immigration officers. The migrants will then be relocated to Grand Cayman.

