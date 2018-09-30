Boss denies trying to rape employee

(CNS): A 49-year-old George Town man pleaded not guilty to attempted rape and indecent assault on Friday, after making his first appearance in the Grand Court in connection with allegations that he tried to rape one of his employees and sexually assaulted her. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, allegedly attacked the woman at a residence in the Prospect area of George Town on 3 September. The man was bailed to return to court to set a trial date on 26 October.

Meanwhile, a Filipino national has also been charged with the rape of a woman known to him on Cayman Brac. The 31-year-old man, who was assisted by a police officer as his English was said to be poor, pleaded not guilty to the allegations that he raped the woman at a house in West End also on 3 September. He was remanded in custody until his trial on 19 November.

Category: Courts, Crime