Robbers strike in Bodden Town

(CNS): Police are investigating a street robbery and attempted liquor stick-up, both of which happened in Bodden Town on Friday night-Saturday morning. In the first case, two masked men approached the front door of a liquor store on Hirst Road, near Countryside, just before 10pm and tried to force open the locked door but when they failed to get in, fled on foot along Hirst Road. Then at 2am a lone man armed with a knife demanded a woman hand over her handbag as she left the Everglo Bar on Bodden Town Road. He then ran away towards East End.

In the first instance the foiled robbers were described as being tall, and were wearing dark clothing.

Meanwhile, the mugger who made off with the woman’s handbag containing an undisclosed quantity of cash was described as being of brown complexion, with slim build, about 5’5” in height and weighing 125-130lbs. His hair was low cut and he was wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

No one was hurt in either of the incidents, which are both currently under police investigation. Anyone with any information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the areas mentioned, is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

