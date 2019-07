(CNS): Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old George Town man at the fish market Tuesday. The RCIPS said that at around 2:30pm yesterday the emergency services were called to the market on North Church Street, George Town, where the man, who appeared to be having a medical emergency, had fallen and hit his head. Medics administered first aid and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Related

Category: Local News