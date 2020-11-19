Landowner files suit over fish market

Fish market in George Town

(CNS): Fishermen and sellers who have been plying their wares from the George Town fish market at Red Spot Bay for decades are facing legal action as the landowner has filed suit in an effort to evict them. However, the fishermen and those who sell the fish at the waterfront location have vowed to fight to keep the market where it is, as they believe they have a prescriptive right to remain there and retain an important piece of local culture.

Fish has been sold from the location for at least 50 years, according to the fishermen and other locals, who say that the market was at this spot when their own fathers and grandfathers brought in their catch to sell. Given the historic legacy, the fishermen and others believe they do have what is known as a “prescriptive right” to remain and that they have significant public support.

Well known to local shoppers seeking a choice of fresh, well-priced fish, the market has also become popular with visitors in recent years. But it is the historic nature of the site and the cultural symbolism, at a time when Caymanians are witnessing more and more of their traditions being trampled on, that could see this small site become a big issue.

The longtime landowner, Chris Johnson, is believed to have plans to turn the waterfront area into a recreational beach park. He therefore wants to evict the fishermen and those who sell the fish from the site on their behalf. The law suit names three local fishermen and “persons unknown”. CNS understands that efforts were made Wednesday to serve some of them with the legal documents but it appears the bailiffs were unsuccessful.

The law suit was filed in Grand Court on Friday by Johnson’s attorneys. It claims the fishermen entered the property without consent around the end of October after they returned from a temporary location where government had asked them to go to during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The fisherman had been asked to move to the port’s South Terminal as a temporary measure in order to adhere to social distancing and safety protocols during the restrictions. The fishermen now believe this was an effort to permanently remove them from the traditional site. At the time they told the authorities that the move was not necessary because they were able to maintain all the health and safety measures required at Red Spot Bay without any difficulty.

But with the restrictions lifted now in any event, the fishermen returned to the traditional site. They believed they were losing business in what is an already difficult time because they were out of sight of their customers at the temporary locations and people didn’t know where to find them.

Following their return they became aware that the landowner was seeking their removal.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during the last sitting, Commerce Minister Joey Hew said government was looking at an alternative site for the fisherman, though no location has been confirmed. Hew reportedly met with the fishermen on Wednesday and the sellers are still hopeful that government can step in to preserve the site.

CNS understands that government has offered to buy the plot but Johnson has refused.

In his suit Johnson alleges that those named as the plaintiffs are not the fishermen but are agents engaged in a commercial enterprise without a trade and business licence and without his permission to use the land. He claims that with no running water, electricity or toilets, they are also committing a statuary nuisance and breaching environmental health laws.

But under the current rules the fishermen don’t require a trade and business licence. They also argue that they keep the market, which is very close to the sea, very clean and hygienic.

Check back to CNS for more on this story.