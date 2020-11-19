Landowner files suit over fish market
(CNS): Fishermen and sellers who have been plying their wares from the George Town fish market at Red Spot Bay for decades are facing legal action as the landowner has filed suit in an effort to evict them. However, the fishermen and those who sell the fish at the waterfront location have vowed to fight to keep the market where it is, as they believe they have a prescriptive right to remain there and retain an important piece of local culture.
Fish has been sold from the location for at least 50 years, according to the fishermen and other locals, who say that the market was at this spot when their own fathers and grandfathers brought in their catch to sell. Given the historic legacy, the fishermen and others believe they do have what is known as a “prescriptive right” to remain and that they have significant public support.
Well known to local shoppers seeking a choice of fresh, well-priced fish, the market has also become popular with visitors in recent years. But it is the historic nature of the site and the cultural symbolism, at a time when Caymanians are witnessing more and more of their traditions being trampled on, that could see this small site become a big issue.
The longtime landowner, Chris Johnson, is believed to have plans to turn the waterfront area into a recreational beach park. He therefore wants to evict the fishermen and those who sell the fish from the site on their behalf. The law suit names three local fishermen and “persons unknown”. CNS understands that efforts were made Wednesday to serve some of them with the legal documents but it appears the bailiffs were unsuccessful.
The law suit was filed in Grand Court on Friday by Johnson’s attorneys. It claims the fishermen entered the property without consent around the end of October after they returned from a temporary location where government had asked them to go to during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The fisherman had been asked to move to the port’s South Terminal as a temporary measure in order to adhere to social distancing and safety protocols during the restrictions. The fishermen now believe this was an effort to permanently remove them from the traditional site. At the time they told the authorities that the move was not necessary because they were able to maintain all the health and safety measures required at Red Spot Bay without any difficulty.
But with the restrictions lifted now in any event, the fishermen returned to the traditional site. They believed they were losing business in what is an already difficult time because they were out of sight of their customers at the temporary locations and people didn’t know where to find them.
Following their return they became aware that the landowner was seeking their removal.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly during the last sitting, Commerce Minister Joey Hew said government was looking at an alternative site for the fisherman, though no location has been confirmed. Hew reportedly met with the fishermen on Wednesday and the sellers are still hopeful that government can step in to preserve the site.
CNS understands that government has offered to buy the plot but Johnson has refused.
In his suit Johnson alleges that those named as the plaintiffs are not the fishermen but are agents engaged in a commercial enterprise without a trade and business licence and without his permission to use the land. He claims that with no running water, electricity or toilets, they are also committing a statuary nuisance and breaching environmental health laws.
But under the current rules the fishermen don’t require a trade and business licence. They also argue that they keep the market, which is very close to the sea, very clean and hygienic.
Check back to CNS for more on this story.
Fishermen my ass.
Fishermen? Lol. That’s like calling all commentators on this website “authors”.
The fishermen are good friends with another property owner in the area and he doesn’t like that.
This is a property rights issue. The land owner has every right to their property and to make use of their property as allowed by law. Nobody reading this article would want to be denied the use of their property by individuals who have decided to, whiteout explicit permission, use their property to engage in a commercial operation.
Many of the persons involved are not fishermen selling their catch but resellers of fish. Such activity requires licensing. If they do not have licenses they are breaking the law. Why has the DCI not shut them down?
Come see what he what to put they!? Nobody give a shit about this country.
I thought the fish sold there come from commercial fishing boats bringing their catch to Cayman so it would not be appropriate to call the vendors fishermen. Years ago the boats moored along the ironshore or in the harbour and sold their catch right off their boats.
When I first arrived 50 years ago the Caymanian turtlers offloaded their catch at the harbour and it was a common sight to see all the turtles lying on their backs awaiting transport around the island.
The current location apart from being privately owned is not suitable as in addition to the reasons given by Mr Johnson there is no suitable parking.
Undeniably there is a strong demand for the fresh fish sold there, but Govt should provide a modern hygienic facility, perhaps at the G.T farmers market.
You would have to be crazy to buy fish from these guys.. Most of the fish they sell comes from down south near Honduras. The snapper boats from here go out for up to 10 days. So some of the “fresh” catch can be 2 weeks old by the time it makes its way on to your plate.
Also, these guys don’t know a thing about health and safety. They leave fish outside on display in the Cayman heat then put it back in a cooler with a handful of ice cubes over night only to try and flog it off to some poor fool the next day.
Lastly, when was the last time inspections were done at the market to ensure best practices are being followed? Has government ever once in the 50 years of the markets history ever checked the temperature of the fish with a probe? Thought not!!
I like war and here’s a good one.
Boy you talk some shit. Calm down keyboard warrior.
Not sure why this is all the sudden an issue, Mr. Johnson? If you are, as you say, doing something philanthropically, like making a beach park, could you not include the fishermen?
Could you take a financial cut from the fishermen as the land owner?
Alas, you are indeed the landowner and should do whatever is in your allowed rights……..
Government: both you and the Realtors around Cayman promise no-squatting on privately owned land. That is a reason why, supposedly, owning real estate in Cayman is so attractive. If you tout such things, and see no problem with them fishmongering on Mr. Johnson’s land, then perhaps you would allow them some prime real estate from your own portfolio? Maybe the beach in front of the Governors House…
CaymanKind.