Almost 500 workers sign on for clean-up

(CNS): An army of 486 local men and women hit the roads and beaches of the Cayman Islands this week as the annual summer clean-up programme, National Community Enhancement (NiCE), got underway. This year the workers will be focusing on the sargassum that is plaguing the region and having a detrimental impact on local beachgoers and visitors alike. Before the clean-up teams listened to a presentation by the Department of Environment (DoE) about the influx of seaweed to ensure the protection of turtles and to limit sand erosion.

Given the added concerns about the gases given off by the sargassum as it decomposes, workers with respiratory issues will be working away from the seaweed.

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew said the summer programme had been brought forward a month to help deal with the sargassum problem, as he thanked the teams involved for organising the clean-up sooner than expected.

“Sargassum is a naturally occurring phenomenon across the Caribbean, however the number of blooms we are currently experiencing is unprecedented and is affecting watersports enthusiasts’ and beachgoers’ enjoyment of some stretches of coastline,” he told the workers. “As the DoE considers this is likely to be a long-term issue, posing both environmental and a tourism challenges, government has established a sargassum task-force to tackle the issue.”

Hew said he was confident that NiCE could help with the removal of the sargassum, which was now a priority requiring a robust, multi-agency approach.

DoE Sustainable Development Officer Nathan Dack explained what was causing the large blooms of sargassum in Cayman waters and why they pose problems for marine life. He explained that raking and removal by hand was preferable to using heavy machinery on beaches, which would also remove sand and might cause coastal erosion during hurricane season.

As turtle hatchlings use sargassum as shelter, Dack asked clean-up crews to avoid sweeping away turtle tracks as DoE use them to identify nesting sites.

In the Q&A session registrants learned how sargassum would be collected, what would be done with it following removal and if it was a health risk. Government workers were told that the seaweed would be gathered at sites throughout the island for possible use as fertiliser or burnt, and that it need not pose a health issue if proper safeguards were taken. But Dack advised that those with respiratory problems should refrain from working with the seaweed.

The NiCE programme provides two weeks full-time paid work for people who are unemployed or engaged only in casual, part time and ad hoc jobs, at $10 per hour. But the project also provides an opportunity for those who take part to secure a reference. Project Manager Lois Kellyman said it was also a chance for them show their ability to work diligently as part of a team.

“Your supervisors will be evaluating you and at the end of the two weeks you will be getting documentation that could be useful as a reference when job seeking,” she added.

