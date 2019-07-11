Cayman adds five golds to Island Games tally

Carl Morgan leaping to silver

(CNS Local Life): Cayman’s squash team continued its golden run at the 2019 NatWest International Island Games in Gibraltar on Wednesday, taking the top spots in men’s and women’s doubles as well as mixed doubles, following on from the individual golds they earned the day before. Overall, on the fifth day of competition, Cayman took in five golds, one silver and one bronze, for a total haul of 13 medals to date.

Category: Local News