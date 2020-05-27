Fish market reopens at cruise terminal

Fish Market at cruise terminal

(CNS) The local fish market has reopened following its closure as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the market has moved to the cruise port south terminal on Harbour Drive, just a short walk from its usual home on North Church Street. The move will make it easier to enforce the social distancing protocols and mask-wearing. Shoppers can now access the fresh fish on their ‘name days’.

“We have made sure that proper protocols have been established with the fish market set up and the quarantining of fishermen when they return from international waters,” said Commerce Minister Joey Hew. “Guidelines and proper signage have been placed at the market to provide information for the health and safety of all involved.”

Those whose surnames beginning A-K are allowed to attend the market on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and those with surnames L-Z on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Individuals with hyphenated and multiple surnames should use the first letter of the first surname.

All individuals are required to wear a face mask and maintain a distance of six feet from any person where possible, officials said.