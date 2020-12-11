Fish Market trouble resolved, Hew tells House

Fish Market at Red Spot Bay

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government and the landowner of Red Spot Bay, George Town, have come to an agreement over the Fish Market row, according to Commerce Minister Joey Hew. He told parliament Thursday night that Chris Johnson had offered to place the site where fishermen and their agents have traditionally sold their catch at the harbour front in a trust. Johnson wanted the market moved so he could create a beach park, but he has agreed the fishermen can stay if they shift to the southern corner of the parcel.

The minister revealed the news of the agreement during a debate on a private member’s motion brought by Opposition Leader Arden McLean. The motion asked government to either enforce the prescriptive rights or acquire the land through compulsory purchase because of its cultural significance, which has been articulated in recent weeks as the row escalated.

McLean accepted that such a “big stick” is a last resort, as such action always stirs up concerns, given that property ownership remains fundamental to society here. But he said there were times when government has to do what is necessary to preserve valuable cultural sites. He said it was important to preserve this fish market, especially as the site is not suitable for any kind of development.

Red Spot Bay is a long standing historic site where fish has been sold for well over 50 years. The row about the fishermen and their agents using a small part of it at the water’s edge blew up after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

During lockdown the market was temporarily moved to the south cruise terminal to enable social distancing and preventative measures against the coronavirus to protect the men and shoppers. Once the lockdown was over, the fishermen sought to move back as the cove is well known to customers, given how long it has been there.

But with long-held plans to beautify Red Spot Bay and turn it into a public beach access point, Johnson, who has owned the land for some forty years, said they could not come back. This stirred up a significant local row, not just because the livelihood of the fishermen and their agents was put at risk but also because of the broader challenge to prescriptive access rights and Caymanian culture and heritage.

When the fishermen returned, Johnson filed a legal action to evict them, adding fuel to the fire.

However, since then Johnson, who has said previously he does not want to sell the land to government, confirmed that he proposed this solution to the CIG. This will see Red Spot Bay placed in a trust and the fishermen can stay so long as they move to the corner at the other side of the cove. No other commercial activity will be allowed there, paving the way for Johnson’s vision of a perpetually protected beach spot in George Town

As he responded to McLean on Thursday evening, Hew said that the CIG and Johnson had not yet formally completed the deal but had entered into a good faith agreement. He explained that government had held several meetings with Johnson to try and resolve the conflict and address his concerns.

The minister said the arrangement had been welcomed by the vendors and the Thompson family, who own the land on the border of where the fish market will now go. Government has agreed to develop a new facility for them at the site, with parking and bathrooms across the street, and it will come under the George Town revitalization project. He said there would also be a code of conduct introduced there, and that it presented the opportunity for an organised restart and to develop a proper market.

“We have negotiated a solution. We have entered into an agreement in good faith with the property owner and we have a solution that is satisfactory to all parties involved,” he said, as he indicated that government would not be accepting McLean’s motion.