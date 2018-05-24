Ex-police clerk dodges jail over grocery card abuse

(CNS): A local woman who worked as an accounts clerk with the RCIPS and misused a Kirk Supermarket charge card avoided going to jail Thursday, when a visiting judge handed her a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. Sarah Connor (39) was charged alongside her workplace supervisor, Siscely Solomon, who jumped bail after she was arrested and has never returned to Cayman. Connor, however, faced her crime and admitted using the card, pleading guilty last October to breach of trust under the Anti-corruption Law.

Connor, who worked for the police for some 17 years and has no previous convictions, began using the card for her own shopping after confiding in Solomon about the very challenging financial circumstances she found herself in. She told Solomon that she was already struggling to feed the children after her former husband failed to pay maintenance for two of them, but when her new partner lost his job and was unable to help with her third child, things became really bad.

Solomon, who was sympathetic, gave her some of the charge cards for the grocery account the RCIPS had with Kirks Supermarket and even took her to the store to show her how to use it. Neither of the women were given permission to charge the cards for their own shopping, but at first Connor was paying back the value of the goods she had bought for herself at the end of the month as per the agreement.

Given that she was the person who managed the account, no one knew about the misuse. But as time went on and Connor got into further financial difficulties, the court heard that she began struggling to make the payments.

When Kirks eventually went to the RCIPS financial controller about the arrears on the account, Connor was confronted and she owned up. She denied stealing but later admitted to the breach of trust charge and accepted that she owed around CI$4,000.

After hearing submissions from both the crown and defence attorneys, Justice Carlisle Greaves turned to Shakespeare for guidance when he considered the punishment for what he admitted was a serious offence but in a case where justice needed to be tempered with mercy.

Likening local defence attorney, Margetta Facey-Clerk, who represented Connor, to Portia in the Merchant of Venice, he implied that crown counsel Toyin Salako was not going to get her pound of flesh. He said the play offered an illustration of how justice and mercy must be balanced, as he spoke of the harshness of common law versus the need for equity.

Accepting that this was no ordinary theft by an employee, as she was taking from the very authority that the community relies on for honesty, he also accepted the defense position that there were strong mitigating factors, including a letter from the police commissioner in response to her resignation, citing her sterling service to the RCIPS and his regret that she was leaving.

The judge said he believed she was in dire need, compounded by her ex-husband’s failure to support the children; he owed her CI$52,000 in past maintenance because the court had not enforced its own order. He pointed out that she demonstrated no intent to steal and the dire circumstances she began to find herself in were supported by emails to social services.

“A mother’s instinct for the security of her children even at her own risk of health, life and liberty is well-known,” he said, adding that the court was of the view that she should not go to prison. The judge said that every case must be judged according to its own facts and its own particular circumstances. “The sum in this case was not substantial,” he noted, as he handed down the suspended term.

Having wept quietly throughout the hearing, Connor was eventually able to speak to the court and offer her sincerest apologies to the police and the Cayman government before she thanked the judge.

