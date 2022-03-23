Suspect and cop hurt in arrest scuffle

(CNS): A 48-year-old man from George Town was arrested on Cayman Brac Tuesday for theft, handling stolen goods, resisting arrest and assaulting police. The man, who was wanted by police on Grand Cayman for various offences there, was spotted by officers on patrol on Creek Road at about 11:40am yesterday. When they attempted to arrest the suspect, however, he began “to behave in a disorderly manner and resisted arrest while holding a knife”, the RCIPS said in a release.

The man had been carrying the knife when police approached him and they were were able to disarm him and execute the arrest without anyone being stabbed or seriously hurt. But the suspect suffered minor injuries during the incident and was treated by medical personnel. One of the officers involved was also injured and was taken to Faith Hospital to be treated and was charged.

The George Town man was taken to Grand Cayman, where he remains in custody as investigations continue.