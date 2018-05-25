Dash cam evidence: On Cayman’s roads (Part 1)

(CNS Local Life): Are you tired of taking your life in your hands just getting to work? Does the standard of driving on the roads of the Cayman Islands drive you nuts? Well here’s your chance to vent some of your frustrations. With the increase of dash cams, a lot of those ‘yikes!’ moments are recorded, and if you send the video footage to CNS, we’ll post it on CNS Local Life. First up: bus drivers.

Watch the video and comment on CNS Local Life

Category: Local News