TCI prisoners moved to HMP Northward

HMP Northward

(CNS) Government officials revealed Thursday that two high security convicted criminals from the Turks and Caicos Islands have been transferred to HMP Northward for a temporary but unspecified period as a result of challenges with TCI’s prison estate. No details have been revealed about the men’s crimes but they were housed in the damaged high security wing and are not the “category of prisoner who would warrant transfer to a UK prison”.

Officials have not said how the men arrived here, but they were handed over from the TCI Prison Service staff to officers from HM Cayman Islands Prison Service at Owen Roberts International Airport Thursday morning. The prisoners will be managed in accordance with the COVID-19 precautionary arrangements at HMP Northward and will remain in isolation pending negative test results after 14 days in quarantine.

In addition to COVID-19 protocols, officials said the necessary security measures will be in place at HMP Northward to ensure the safety of the two prisoners as well as the community at large.

Speaking of the capacity of the prison here to manage these men, Prison Director Steve Barrett, who previously headed the prison at TCI, said he was very open to providing support to the sister prison service given the pressures they are under. “The prisoners we received will be subject to a period of assessment and the outcome of that will determine how we manage them going forward,” he added.

Officials said in a statement that this is a temporary situation until the security situation at the prison in Grand Turk enables their return. Meanwhile, the cost of the prisoners’ transfer and stay is being paid for by the TCI government.

The prison estate in Grand Turk was damaged during hurricanes Irma and Maria in late 2017, which was exacerbated by a subsequent fire to the high security wing that resulted in the demolition of that accommodation. The rebuilding work has started but is in its early stages, officials stated.

TCI has also experienced a rise in serious crime, which has driven an increase in the number of prisoners in custody, placing additional pressures on the staff to maintain safety and security.

Governor Martyn Roper said said he was pleased that because of the quality of Cayman’s prison service, it was able to “support a fellow Overseas Territory grappling with a difficult set of circumstances”.

Officials added that British ministers approved of the transfer, which is permissible under UK legislation, and under the circumstances Premier Alden McLaughlin was also content for Cayman to offer support.