Suspect denies busy night of break-ins

(CNS): Gary Steven Oliver has pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to break into a car rental office and an office equipment shop in a burglary spree last August. When he appeared in court Friday, the Bodden Town man denied the attempted burglary at Marshall’s Rent-A-Car in George Town near the airport or breaking into the Cayman Business Machines office and stealing nearly $2,000, some cheques and a tablet in the early morning hours of 17 August.

Oliver appeared alone in the dock, though according to the indictment, the alleged offences were committed with other people.

He was bailed until trial in August.

