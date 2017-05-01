Cops find 7-year-old among ganja smoking kids

(CNS): Police said that they took four boys into custody at the weekend following reports of children smoking ganja in West Bay. One of those youngsters was just seven years old, a senior police officer stated in a report about another busy weekend for the RCIPS. The child was arrested after police were called out to the Ed Bush Playing Field in Birch Tree Hill at around 10:15 on Saturday morning.

The four kids were aged between just 7 and 12 years old. Two of the boys were released into the custody of their parents without arrest but the other two were arrested for possession and consumption of ganja before they too were bailed back into the custody of their parents.

