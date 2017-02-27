Man charged with New Year’s Day rape

(CNS): The police have charged a 38-year-old man from West Bay with rape and indecent assault in connection with an incident that happened on New Year’s Day but was not reported to police until more than a week later. A 20-year-old woman from Bodden Town was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of being an accomplice during the

Seigal Taylor was arrested Friday, charged Sunday, and appeared in court Monday, where he was remanded in custody until a bail hearing can be scheduled.His case was transmitted to the Grand Court and he is expected to appear on 10 March to answer the charges.

Meanwhile, the arrested woman is now on police bail, the RCIPS stated.

Category: Courts, Police