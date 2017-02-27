Drugs found on empty boat discovered off NWP

(CNS) UPDATED 3:30 Monday: Police have now confirmed that a large quantity of ganja was found aboard the boat discovered partially submerged about two to three miles off North West Point, West Bay, on Sunday morning. The police helicopter continued searches for anyone who may have been on board Monday but nothing has been found.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or knows who was on the boat to contact them. The 32-foot light blue “go-faster” vessel was found with no souls on board by local fishermen, who reported it to the RCIPS at around 8am yesterday.

The police marine unit accompanied by the helicopter attended and carried out a search of the surrounding area but nothing was found.The boat, which is not a local vessel, appears to have been drifting for a number of days, the police stated.

The matter is now under investigation by RCIPS Marine officers and the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force

Police urged anyone with information to call GTPS at 949-4222, the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), to remain anonymous.

Category: Local News