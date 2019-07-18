DPP denies wrongly influencing case

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): Patrick Moran, the acting director of public prosecutions, has denied that one of his prosecutors acted improperly over a criminal case that was recently heard in Summary Court, in which a Cayman Airways pilot dodged a conviction after she was charged with DUI and assaulting a police officer. The case stirred up some concerns in the community regarding potential inequity in the delivery of justice and the use of discretion.

In a post on the local gossip site, Cayman Marl Road, publisher Sandra Hill accused crown counsel Scott Wainwright of improperly requesting, without proper grounds, that a case be dropped because the defendant was set to lose her job. She also highlighted a number of other issues that on the surface appeared to indicate that some bias had occurred in this case.

But the Office of the Director Public Prosecution (ODPP) is denying all of the claims in the post.

CNS has been putting questions to both the police and prosecution, as well as talking to others familiar with the case, and has also seen the emails exchanged between Wainwright and the investigating officers. While the ODPP did not respond to us directly, yesterday it released a statement indicating that a review of the case had been conducted by Moran, who had determined that the allegations by Hill were completely without foundation.

“There was no impropriety on the part of crown counsel or any other person involved in the case,” the office stated, adding that the article was factually inaccurate. The ODPP said that Wainwright’s engagement with the witnesses, which was in this case the police officers who had been involved in the arrest of the pilot, was at all times legally permissible under the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

It is true that crown counsel often review cases and exchange views about the viability of a case and the quality of evidence. But emails seen by CNS in this case show that Wainwright did not just question the evidence but rather focused on the possibility that if the woman was convicted, the young pilot would lose her job. According to the statement, however, despite the reference to her job, the ODPP said there “was nothing improper about it”.

The office also denied that Police Commissioner Derek Byrne had complained to Moran about Wainwright. This was also confirmed to CNS by officials from the commissioner’s office, who told us the day after the post appeared, “The commissioner of police confirms that he did not receive any communication from the office of the DPP in this case, nor did he correspond with the office of the DPP in respect to this case. The commissioner is currently reviewing the file.”

The ODPP also said that no warning was issued to the prosecutor because “his conduct throughout was entirely proper”.

The ODPP was not contacted by Hill before she published the article and the office said that as a result, “baseless and unverified allegations of misconduct on the part of an officer” appeared, which the director said threatened “to undermine the confidence of the public in the administration of criminal justice”.

The office said that those reporting on legal proceedings have a responsibility to do so accurately. “Crown counsel is considering his own action in terms of any civil redress,” the office added.

CNS also learned over the last week that concerns had emerged about the case because the officer who was allegedly injured by the pilot during the arrest had objected to the considerations to leave charges on file. When the case went before a magistrate, they had been further frustrated because no conviction was recorded.

The details remain murky as to how the young pilot, after crashing her vehicle into a light pole, managed to evade any serious consequences, despite being charged with DUI, assaulting police, damage to property and assault causing actual bodily harm. When she appeared before the Summary Court on 19 June, the magistrate said she would face no conviction for the charge of assaulting police and the remaining three offenses, including the DUI, were left on file.

While CNS has been unable to confirm the reasons why the young woman was able to apparently dodge the usual consequences that others would have faced, she is not the first person to be given a chance. Judges and magistrates often use their discretion. Two serving MLAs were both fortunate enough, after being convicted of crimes, to benefit from such discretion, paving the way for their success at the ballot box.

Kenneth Bryan had denied swearing at a police officer when he found himself in the centre of an altercation, having gone to the defence of an off-duty female officer who was being assaulted by a former lover. He was convicted but the magistrate decided not to record it, freeing him to continue on his political path. Numerous questions around how that case was ever brought against Bryan, given evidence that emerged which indicated that the police officers had not been entirely truthful, but he did in the end benefit from the discretion shown by the magistrate.

In a more serious case, in which Austin Harris admitted physically assaulting his girlfriend at a public event and being too drunk to remember what happened, the magistrate’s decision not to record a conviction against him raised eyebrows.

Regular people also often benefit from magistrates and judges using their common sense when young people make stupid mistakes or when those with clean records act out of character but are remorseful for their actions and do the right thing after the fact. They can also be shown leniency in the criminal justice system. But as they are often ordinary people, these cases receive less attention.

But there are also times when the crown appears to be relentless in its pursuit of an individual over allegations that are not always in the public interest to pursue.

In the absence of full disclosure and with limited access to information about cases, or how the legal system in Cayman works and how much the public is entitled to know, decisions made by the police, lawyers and judges can at times raise the perception, if not the reality, of inequity.

