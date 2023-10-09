Cops track down violent offender

Sven Brett Connor

(CNS): The police have arrested Sven Brett Connor (42) from East End after making an appeal over the weekend to the public to help track him down. Connor, whom police had described as violent and dangerous, was arrested in relation to a serious assault as well as other threatening and violent crimes. He remains in custody in relation to a breach of court order offence.

Meanwhile, police are still on the hunt for Joel Christopher Duncan, aka “One Don”, who is wanted in connection with a handgun, an AK-47, ammunition and a large quantity of ganja.

Anyone with information about Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.