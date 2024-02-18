‘It’s a lie!’ suspect yells at court over murder charge

Roland Welcome (left) and Antascio Rankin

(CNS): Roland Murphy Welcome (33), who appeared in court via video link on Friday alongside co-defendant Antascio Rankin (29), emphatically denied killing Sven Brett Connor (42) in what is understood to have been a gang-related shooting in East End in December. Welcome had initially refused to appear by video link to enter pleas for the charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed gun but was persuaded to do so.

As the charge was put to him, Welcome began repeatedly yelling, “It’s a lie!” before he finally said he was not guilty and insisted on returning to his cell. As a result, his attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf for the possession of an unlicensed Glock 9mm handgun.

Rankin also pleaded not guilty to both charges. The two men, along with at least one other person who has not been apprehended, are accused of gunning down Connor, who was shot multiple times at his home in Fiddlers Way on 8 December last year.

A three-week trial has been set for August, and both men were remanded in custody until that date.

The court heard on Friday that the crown will be applying to have one of their witnesses appear anonymously.