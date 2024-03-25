Suspected sex offender wanted by police

Cedric Everton Ellis

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them track down Cedric Everton Ellis (52), a resident of George Town, who is wanted in relation to serious sexual assault incidents. Ellis has a dark brown complexion and is around 5’9″ with a stocky build. Police said he is a heavy equipment driver by profession; he is believed to drive a black Honda Fit privately and is known to frequent East End.

The RCIPS said that anyone who sees Ellis should not approach him but call 911 immediately. They should provide as much detail as possible, such as the location where he was seen, the direction he was heading, and how he was travelling.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.