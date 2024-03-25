Pre-dawn construction work deprives neighbours of sleep
(CNS): Residents living by a huge condo construction site on North West Point Road in West Bay will be losing another night’s sleep on Wednesday as the developer has confirmed that work will be done at the site in the very early hours. Over the last year, residents living by the Dolphin Point Club development have been woken up between 3:00am and 5:00am on numerous occasions because the developer opts to do much of the concrete pouring and other noisy work in the pre-dawn hours. But there is little redress for the neighbours suffering frequent disturbances to their lives.
A spokesperson for the planning department has said there is nothing they can do about noisy construction work or the intrusion of excessively bright spotlights used to illuminate sites during night work because there is nothing in the planning legislation to prevent it. Planning approvals don’t usually state hours of operation, though developers must submit a Construction Operations Plan in which they are required to list measures to mitigate the duration and vibration of construction noise.
“Generally speaking, outside of the expectation that contractors adhere to an approved Construction Operations Plan, the Department of Planning has no means to enforce against or regulate the time of construction,” the planning department told one nearby homeowner, advising them to contact the police if the “noise and nuisance level is that egregious during the early morning hours”.
In correspondence following another formal complaint to the Department of Environmental Health, officials said the operating hours were “quite reasonable” as they were infrequent. One neighbour in the area who has frequently complained to the developer, planning officials and the police about the night or pre-dawn construction told CNS that it had become “unrelenting”.
One resident who spoke with CNS described the battle she has had trying to get the authorities to take the issue seriously and how she has been passed from planning to the police and then back to planning again in an endless loop.
While the nighttime-early morning work is not continuous, it has become frequent enough to significantly disrupt the sleep of people living in the surrounding area, who have been dragging themselves to work on too many mornings over the last few months after less than half a night’s sleep. Homeowners sometimes receive notices from the developer about their early morning work plans, but tenants in the area are not so lucky.
One renter in a neighbouring apartment building told CNS that the first she hears about the work plans is when the cement mixer powers up at 3:00am or the powerful floodlights are switched on.
While the frequency of loud and bright early morning work at Dolphin Point has raised concerns for the residents in that area of West Bay, the problem of construction noise and bright lights is a common concern in many neighbourhoods.
Jackhammering on Sunday mornings in residential neighbourhoods, floodlights to allow construction sites to operate all night, construction traffic closing roads and interrupting the traffic flow, and a general disregard for the impact of construction on neighbours have all become regular occurrences as the march of development continues across the Cayman Islands.
Frustrated that they have nowhere to turn, residents are calling for the government to intervene and put an end to the unrestricted round-the-clock construction work that is ruining their quality of life. People are now looking for additional conditions to be placed on construction work, especially at large developments, and for rules that can be enforced to restrict work to more normal daytime working hours as part of the approval process.
Towns and Communities Law 1995 puts in limits on conduct, including litter, noise, disturbance, nuisance, and others things, but so far as anyone knows, has never been enforced ever.
https://legislation.gov.ky/cms/images/LEGISLATION/PRINCIPAL/1964/1964-0169/TownsandCommunitiesAct_1995%20Revision.pdf
“Penalty for failure to desist from making noises in certain circumstances”
12. (1) Any person who makes any noise in any town or district which is likely to cause
annoyance or discomfort to any inhabitant of that town or district, after having
been required by a constable to desist from making such noise, is guilty of an
offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine of five hundred dollars for a
first conviction, a fine of one thousand dollars for a second conviction and a fine
of five thousand dollars and imprisonment for six months for a third or
subsequent conviction.
What time is quiet hours in Germany?
Quiet hours are determined by law: On week days, quiet hours are from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Sundays. On German Holidays, quiet hours are all day. During the night, any behavior which disturbs sleep is not authorized.
Can you vacuum on Sunday in Germany?
Sunday is also a day of rest at home in Germany. Though what is considered as “Quiet law” varies from town to town, it is generally frowned upon to do any noisy housework on Sundays in Germany. This includes using motor-driven lawn equipment, such as a lawnmower, or home equipment like a loud vacuum.
There are libraries of standing laws the RCIPS does not enforce, so it wouldn’t matter if there was a specific finable or arrestable offence in regards to 24hr nuisances. The RCIPS would still do nothing, because they are the weakest link.
Noise pollution and sound trauma is a form of torture. Excessive noise from construction companies during normal sleep hours constitutes inhuman treatment. Sleep deprivation is a form of torture, just ask the CIA.
The Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009
Torture and inhuman treatment.
Sec 3. No person should be subjected to torture or inhuman treatment
The police won’t help with noise complaints. I have a two year battle with a problem neighbor. The last time the police came round and we could all barely hear each other in the road, but they said it wasn’t load enough to be a nuisance! Yet its constant!
The Cayman Islands Constitution
Protection of the Environment.
18. …is not harmful to the health or wellbeing of present and future generation…
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2009/1379/pdfs/uksi_20091379_en.pdf
Radiation safety Laws and regulations- NONE
Noise Ordinances – NONE
Clean Air Act – doesn’t exist
Emissions control regulations – don’t exist.
Incinerators emissions regulations don’t exist
Hazardous/infectious/radioactive/biohazardous/dead animals/demolition debris waste safety and disposal regulations don’t exist
Contractors at liberty to drive neighbours crazy
City of Naples, FL Noise Ordinance
you really think this government going look at what other countries have done regarding the same issue? we need to do a 6-7 figure report from specialists before anything can be considered.
Developers have all the power in this country. They will bulldoze everything, pour concrete over everything, no care for any one who lives here. It is all about the mighty dolla.
The Pirates really are in control.
Noise ordinances? 6am-11am in a civilised world.
Noise and bright light disrupting sleep are carcinogens. THE most important thing for a human body is uninterrupted 8 hr of sleep.
Correction
6am-11pm
While we’re at it, lets look into a law to ban certain types of leaf blowers.
1. These developers have no shame.
2. Our government is useless.