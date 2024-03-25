Pre-dawn construction work deprives neighbours of sleep

Nighttime construction at Dolphin Point

(CNS): Residents living by a huge condo construction site on North West Point Road in West Bay will be losing another night’s sleep on Wednesday as the developer has confirmed that work will be done at the site in the very early hours. Over the last year, residents living by the Dolphin Point Club development have been woken up between 3:00am and 5:00am on numerous occasions because the developer opts to do much of the concrete pouring and other noisy work in the pre-dawn hours. But there is little redress for the neighbours suffering frequent disturbances to their lives.

A spokesperson for the planning department has said there is nothing they can do about noisy construction work or the intrusion of excessively bright spotlights used to illuminate sites during night work because there is nothing in the planning legislation to prevent it. Planning approvals don’t usually state hours of operation, though developers must submit a Construction Operations Plan in which they are required to list measures to mitigate the duration and vibration of construction noise.

“Generally speaking, outside of the expectation that contractors adhere to an approved Construction Operations Plan, the Department of Planning has no means to enforce against or regulate the time of construction,” the planning department told one nearby homeowner, advising them to contact the police if the “noise and nuisance level is that egregious during the early morning hours”.

In correspondence following another formal complaint to the Department of Environmental Health, officials said the operating hours were “quite reasonable” as they were infrequent. One neighbour in the area who has frequently complained to the developer, planning officials and the police about the night or pre-dawn construction told CNS that it had become “unrelenting”.

One resident who spoke with CNS described the battle she has had trying to get the authorities to take the issue seriously and how she has been passed from planning to the police and then back to planning again in an endless loop.

While the nighttime-early morning work is not continuous, it has become frequent enough to significantly disrupt the sleep of people living in the surrounding area, who have been dragging themselves to work on too many mornings over the last few months after less than half a night’s sleep. Homeowners sometimes receive notices from the developer about their early morning work plans, but tenants in the area are not so lucky.

One renter in a neighbouring apartment building told CNS that the first she hears about the work plans is when the cement mixer powers up at 3:00am or the powerful floodlights are switched on.

While the frequency of loud and bright early morning work at Dolphin Point has raised concerns for the residents in that area of West Bay, the problem of construction noise and bright lights is a common concern in many neighbourhoods.

Jackhammering on Sunday mornings in residential neighbourhoods, floodlights to allow construction sites to operate all night, construction traffic closing roads and interrupting the traffic flow, and a general disregard for the impact of construction on neighbours have all become regular occurrences as the march of development continues across the Cayman Islands.

Frustrated that they have nowhere to turn, residents are calling for the government to intervene and put an end to the unrestricted round-the-clock construction work that is ruining their quality of life. People are now looking for additional conditions to be placed on construction work, especially at large developments, and for rules that can be enforced to restrict work to more normal daytime working hours as part of the approval process.