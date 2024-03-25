Shutter fitter jailed for five years for fraud on clients

(CNS): Garfield Antonio Robb, who was convicted of nine counts of obtaining property by deception last year, has been jailed for five years after conning clients out of at least $15,400 over a period of almost seven years between 2014 and 2020. Robb was convicted after trial for various scams, including accepting money for jobs and simply not doing the work or using old shutters that didn’t work.

CNS understands that Robb continued to work as a shutter fitter while he was out on bail and awaiting the sentencing hearing. However, he was remanded into custody on Friday.

Robb maintained his innocence at the hearing and insisted that he did not owe money to any customers. He said the work he had been paid to do was done, and any delays were due to health problems. However, he was convicted at trial after a number of witnesses testified that he had shown no remorse for the money he took from people who could ill-afford it.

Several of Robb’s victims had complained about him to the RCIPS as early as 2015, but police officers had brushed off the complaints as civil disputes and did not act. As a result, he was able to carry on conning clients for another six years. The RCIPS only became involved after dozens of victims told their stories of being conned to Cayman Marl Road. The issue became the subject of host Sandy Hill’s morning show and eventually led to a full investigation.

As he handed down his sentence, Justice Franks Williams agreed with the prosecution that Robb’s offences also amounted to a breach of trust, as he was in a position of strength and made false promises that he didn’t keep. “The offences were not opportunistic but planned,” the judge said, noting Robb’s lack of effort to compensate victims over the many years he had scammed them and that he had little empathy for his victims.

Robb was sentenced to two years in prison for each count relating to four victims to run concurrently. But he was handed a further three years for each of the counts relating to another five victims, which will run concurrently with each other but on top of the two years. His sentence was, therefore, a total of five years.

The judge also ordered that Robb must compensate the victims for the money he took from them, though Robb insisted he had no money.