Contractors at liberty to drive neighbours crazy
(CNS): Developers and contractors have been working through the weekends, including Sundays, while during the week work goes on late into the night and in the early hours of the morning, disturbing people living in these neighbourhoods.
But there are no laws or regulations that prevent contractors from working anytime, day or night, or curb the noise generated by heavy equipment and the enormous spotlights required to illuminate the worksites at all hours.
CNS was alerted to a complaint last week from a resident in West Bay close to a condo project on Conch Point Road, where developers apologised after their contractor had huge spotlights and heavy machinery running at 3:00 in the morning.
But the neighbour has questioned how the developers, Vida Cayman, were able to secure planning permission without any restrictions on when work can take place. She told CNS that she is living in an area currently surrounded by development, with at least five projects underway or about to start, and now has very grave concerns about the impact of so much construction work, with the resulting noise, traffic, lights and pollution, but without any legal remedy to give her family a break.
This is just one example of dozens of complaints that CNS has learned of over the last year, especially in West Bay, where the number of construction sites in once quiet residential neighbourhoods has exploded.
Eden Hurlston, a local community activist who also has problems with development in the once peaceful community where he lives, is frustrated by the disregard of contractors, and by extension developers, for the people living near their worksites. But he is even more frustrated by the lack of any regulation that would prevent this from happening or give residents a course of redress.
Hurlston told CNS that he had documented many complaints by his West Bay neighbours about construction work in various parts of the district, which takes place at all hours and is ruining people’s peace of mind for months on end, and there is nothing they can do about it.
Complaints to the planning department are futile because planning officials have confirmed there are no laws that control when construction can take place.
The police can pursue noisy neighbours when loud music and partying becomes a disturbance and seize sound equipment, but CNS can find no documented case in the public domain where a contractor or developer has been prosecuted for making life hell for their neighbours.
CNS has contacted the planning department with questions about this situation, but the senior officers we contacted have ignored our questions. However, the people who complained about the Conch Point Road development were informed by a planning officer that while there is currently nothing they can do to prevent the contractors from working in the early morning hours, the issue has been raised with the Central Planning Authority, which has asked the department to prepare a report for the ministry regarding construction hours.
Hurlston said that he, too, has been told that there is nothing planning can do about construction disturbance.
“I’ve been a musician for twenty years in Cayman and couldn’t play on Sundays except by special exemption, even if people wanted to pay to hear live music at a music venue,” he said. “But construction can happen, even in quiet residential neighbourhoods, at any hour, on any day, impacting people who don’t want it happening there at all. I’m sick of the hypocrisy.”
He said people building homes or commercial developers are allowed to pound, saw, drill, jackhammer and do machine work on a Sunday. He noted that he is not allowed to work on Sunday because of the law, but now he and many more like him are not allowed to enjoy the quiet peaceful day that the music and dance law was enacted to protect.
“Sundays are supposed to be ‘sacred’ and ‘holy’ in our Christian country,” he said. “But it’s okay to make any sound you want, at any hour, as long as you have a building permit, even in a quiet residential neighbourhood.”
The amount of development underway in West Bay is unprecedented, and there is much more to come. There are concerns, too, that with so many contractors working flat out to meet over-extended contract commitments, there will be even more workers on more sites around the clock.
This will compound the frustrations and resentment of regular people over the excessive development of buildings they could never afford to live in, which block their beach access, change the character and aesthetics of their communities. The peace they previously enjoyed is now being ruined for the benefit of a handful of contractors and developers who profit handsomely from their misery.
It’s like the Wild West when it comes to businesses doing whatever they want to do and breaking whatever laws they want to break. This is the story of the Cayman Islands. Weak governments that refuse to represent the interests of the people and instead always put big money and big business first, last and always.
Same thing in Savannah at that new Savannah Green development off Shamrock Road. Construction noise and heavy equipment going in and out literally every single day of the week, early AM to late PM. Also had NRA running some pipes across to that development in the wee hours of the night earlier in the week as well. Have a conscience man, people need their sleep!
Neighbors has a Private nuisance under Law of Tort (civil) by Seeking relief thru a civil injunction to prevent this activity. Step one: send the contractor a letter of notice before action. Failure to desist then seek a court injunction to stop the activity after certain unreasonable hours. Everyone has a right for peaceful enjoyment of their property and NOT be subjected to unreasonable noise ( nuisance).
Problem is the home owner may not have the money to litigate this in court. While the rich developers have plenty to draw it out in the courts. All while government continues to give the developer concessions on the projects.
Quess who controls the country. A hint: not the people.
Although it’s true that contractors are noisy during the weekends and sometimes outside of normal working hours, I am much more annoyed by the constant use of leaf blowers – they pollute an extreme amount and are very, very noisy and annoying – why not subsidize purchases of electric leaf blowers? Please?
Or why not just let nature do nature? Leaves drop, decompose, the soil then improves.
No leaf blowing needed. Instead, have the workers pick up the trash that disgusting humans have left on the ground.
I hate those damn things as well. In Cuba they use rakes & brooms. No noise.
Why blow leaves anyway? And to where, the neighborliness property who will also have to blow them « away »?
Ok I will bring my electric leaf blower and Gas Generator to plug it into for it to work.
Compare to Cayman.
City of Naples, FL Noise Ordinance
https://legistarweb-production.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/attachment/pdf/704740/Current_-_City_of_Naples_Sec._22_37.___Noise.pdf
State Laws on Noise Ordinances in Florida https://legalbeagle.com/7443109-state-ordinances-pinellas-county-florida.html
So we can have very loud music at home after 10pm if we have a cement mixer running in the background?
Only if the cement mixer is louder than the music. LOL
There are delays within the supply chain and they got make that $$$, screw whoever is impacted.
They should build in your area, I’ll bet $$$ you will change your mind real fast!!!
Someone had to tolerate your construction noise, when the place you are living in was being built.
Yes Bobo, but during business hrs – 8 AM – 5 PM.
Evidently you didn’t read the article to understand your illogical response.
My builders had to contain all of their work to 800-530pm and none on Sundays.
They respected it too
These are my neighbours, and while I’m just far enough away to not hear it,I know we need to address this because guess what? It’s going to be on my and your doorstep soon enough!
Modern day slavery!!
A paycheck?
The island is running way way too fast. When you fill a place with work permits most of them send money home so want to work 7days a week. This needs to be managed better in the planning process .Even as a sub contractor, the demand is breaking the business and the end product we see on many job sites from cheaper subs willing to work 7days is terrible mainly due to developers pushing deadlines and schedules to the breaking point. Not one contractor adheres to the Labor law and workers sometimes doing in excess of 80hrs per week. What happened to the law?
I have to put up with people playing music so loudly on a different road from 3 pm my windows shake .. the police won’t do anything until midnight! I have to sit with headphones on to try and block the noise I have. Even dealing with this since 2020 but apostrophes it’s their right to have parties! Nobody cares about peoples right to quiet enjoyment of their homes be it construction or music!
Towns and Communities Act. Sections 11 and 13. The answers are easy. If only we had a police force.
Governor, when are going to get a police force? Sadly at our population size I think we have reached a stage would be helpful to have one. 10 cops should be enough. If we enforced the law strictly, most miscreants would fall into line.
Agree, however the weakness in the T&C Act is that an excessive decibel level was never established. There is another section of law which talks about ‘statutory nuisance’. I think it’s in the Penal Code, but can’t remember for certain.
We shouldn’t appoint a committee to study it. We should directly emulate UK laws regarding noise. Then, after gazetted, we could tweak it to fit our specific circumstances.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/noise-nuisances-how-councils-deal-with-complaints
https://www.hse.gov.uk/noise/regulations.htm
I would be eternally thrilled if our statutory nuisance level were set NTE 35 decibels, as is the case in the UK. Wow. What a wonderfully peaceful world that would be. Of course, it would have to be enforced.
This is both bigger, and more nuanced, than contractors. It needs one rule to catch everyone, as the musician suggested.
Perhaps: no pollution from your property – noise above background decibels, light above background lumen, vapour/exhaust/smoke or liquid runoff or physical material (like construction Styrofoam debris) – without a special permission. Who you need to get permission from may vary, e.g., Planning can give some, public lands commission can give some, Liquor & Dancing can give some, DEH can give some etc. And whether these are time-limited (a concrete pour) or ongoing (a jerk stand’s smoke) can also vary. As well as the conditions, e.g., bar noise to X decibels until 11:00pm in residential, midnight in residential/commercial, 1am in tourism/commercial; or whatever. But the one commonality should be that, like a planning permission, your affected neighbours must be notified and have a chance to object. Anyone who is affected but not consulted, i.e., your impact is going further than you claimed, has the chance to file a complaint for an automatic fine (if proven) so people are discouraged from underestimating their impact. All of the above impacts can be tested with fairly simple equipment so equipping the police to enforce this as they do with breathalysers is easy. Once the Parliament sets the limits that apply to everyone everywhere at all times.
Check the undeveloped island in Redbay / Prospect, currently a Heavy Equipment Repair Yard 24/7. Comical that people just don’t give a shit..
Oh Please.
Stop your whining. After all, it was you, the voters who elected a government that is all about the MONEY. Not the people’s rights to a safe, clean, and relaxing environment.
Many developers do not live in the neighborhoods of their projects, and some even don’t live on the island. Only their money does.
No we didn’t. Not really. We elected individuals based upon their platform — their wobbly promises — and then they recombined into a government which pays little credence to their prior platforms.
It seems almost pointless to me to vote. I know, I know. I can’t believe I’m saying that either. I wish we’d do away with the party system and give us all two votes — one for our district MP and another for Premier.
I agree. We need to consider three votes during elections:
(1st) one National vote for the Premier;
(2nd) one National vote for the Speaker; and
(3rd) one vote for the Constituency representative (i.e. our District MP).
The first two take the politic wrangling and horse trading out of the equation.
We need to let the executive branch focus solely on running the Cayman Islands.
And, let the legislative branch focus on oversight of the executive branch, as well as to concentrate on legislating and representing their constituents.
McKeeva Bush’s West Bay.
There are laws to prevent this. Our corrupt and/or inept authorities (which cost us millions) refuse to enforce them. #worldclass.
The common man or woman has no place here. Priority and preference are given to a few at the expense of many.
If you want to look at quality of life, why does the CIG still make it’s people suffer due to the traffic from east to west? It’s bordering cruel continuing to make us endure that.
Developers and their friends rule in the Cayman Islands.
What? do you have a solution to the traffic? I do, stop driving and take the bus. and by the way, nobody is ‘making you endure that’, get a job in the east, then you won’t have to commute. Take a look at a map, there is no more room for lanes between Prospect and LP hwy, so no matter how many more lanes they add on either side, it is still going to be the same bottle neck wherever lanes merge. If more people park their car and take the bus, the more buses they will add and fewer cars will be on the road.
just wait until they start building a 10 storey hotel in Crystal Harbour.
Good point.
Looks from the photos like the builder was doing a large concrete pour this doesn’t happen every week and unfortunately the best time to do these is when there is little to no traffic so the concrete trucks are not stuck in Cayman traffic. Some large pours can take 18 to 24 hours and if there is traffic delays would only push it longer. Luckily this wouldn’t be happening every week. Unfortunately that is a downside to living near construction.
03 @ 11:09 am – Your point has merit but you hollowed it out with your last sentence. With the incessant construction taking place all over the island, what is a home-owner to do when construction comes to their neighbourhood – move??
11:09 am Excellent and valid points. Doesn’t happen often and doesn’t last long, but necessary unfortunately. Perhaps a neighbourly thing to do would be to send notes to nearby neighbours letting them know when it’s happening.
Yes, and buy them yummies, to persuade them to not report it.
“Unfortunately that is a downside to living near construction.”
Lol, the construction came to them. They most probabbly didnt chose to live next to it.
concrete cures better when poured in the cool of the night. Unfortunately due to the heat here if your requires you to meet a certain specification you don’t have any choice.
A Department of Environmental Health (DEH) official pointed to several laws that cover noise pollution, but acknowledged that the various regulations “may make it a challenge to properly address”. The rest is in this link https://cnslocallife.com/2017/04/regulation-noise-pollution/
It’s cause their families blast music until 3 am in residential areas so they won’t ever make a law to retaliate.
I have a similar complaint about large, marl-laden trucks competing with school traffic in the mornings. They are often poorly maintained so fill the air (and lungs) with “black soot” and are sometimes so poorly loaded they spill rocks or wet marl onto the vehicles to their rear. It is not surprising that too many motorists risk life and limb to overtake them on what are already dangerous roads.
I love the sound of leafblowers on a Sunday morning…and the smell of burning leaves.
It’s not just in west bay that this has been happening. PACT you read I know just don’t turn a vblind eye to this .
Sad that we have to have laws that require common decency towards your neighbors.
When building my house I went to my neighbors to let them know.
I had the contractor agree no start before 7am.and no work past 6pm.
No work on Sundays and Saturday afternoons.
Contractor was required to respect neighbors , no trash, loud music etc.
Simple acts of caring for the interests of others have sadly disappeared, yet so easy to restore.
Bless you for thinking of your neighbors.
Your outlook, regrettably, appears to be relegated to that time which we now call ‘the good old days’, where most people were respectful and considerate, and the RCIPS walked through bars and clubs and chased parking-lot partiers out after closing.
City of Naples amended its Noise Ordinance to prohibit the use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers in in the City https://www.naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/city-naples-amended-its-noise-ordinance-prohibit-use-gasoline-powered-leaf-blowers
Can Cayman “towns” do the same?
Noice Ordinance does exist in Cayman. Light and noise pollution are disturbing circadian rhythm and is a serious health hazard.
Hi all, i have called and met with DEH several times to complain about leafblowers and showed them recordings with Db meter and showed them the noise ordinance. However they told me this noise ordinance is not a law. Once i have my new sound system installed i will terrorize my neighbours all day long if they still use leafblowers. We will make it a war. Also I bought some good noise cancelling headphones to block them out. Maybe Cayman at some point will enforce the noise ordinance but then they should enforce against leafblowers and construction noise also!
How about a one paragraph law from parliament prohibiting night work without a special limited permit? Could be done if they tried.
Comical!! Wake up ffs. Who do you think would be granted all these special limited permits time and again ?
Money and greed always wins over the common man.
It’s the Wild West right now the rules book is out of the window Health and Safety is non existence in most places and token in others
Labor law and enforcement is a disgrace and and permit holders basically labor brokers
Common sense is not applicable in Cayman anymore and there is no respect for quality of life concerns
My Sundays used to be a peaceful day when I could sit out in my garden and listen to the birds whilst reading a book. Since the development next to my house was built and occupied my Sundays are spent listening to leaf blowers, cars racing up and down the road and loud nasty music.
Greed!!!…..it will come crashing down in the face of out hreat grand kids…that probably have to move somewhere else to survive….
Anything goes when GREED is the driver!!!