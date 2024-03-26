Major mixed-use Batabano project gets CPA thumbs up

Artist’s rendition of the West Village development

(CNS): The once quiet residential area of Batabano in West Bay, which is going through a significant period of change, is facing yet another major development that was given the green light by the Central Planning Authority last month. According to the CPA minutes for the meeting on 28 February, the board gave the thumbs up for West Village, a commercial and residential development just west of the intersection of Batabano Road with the end of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. It will include 92 condos, several commercial units and more than 360 parking spaces

This development and a number of other major projects in the area are completely transforming the community. In 2019, after Rubis applied to build a gas station to service the traffic coming off the ETH, the PPM-led administration rezoned the flood-prone area, increasing the density and allowing mixed-use projects.

Legoland, another condo development on Batabano Road, has already been approved. This project includes just under 100 units in twelve apartment blocks over a four-acre site. And although it has not yet been confirmed, the RCIPS has cleared and earmarked a site along the same stretch of road to replace its ageing district police station.

Only people who own property within 1,500 feet of these developments can formally object to planning applications, but the transformation of the area is a concern for many residents in the district.

The changing face of West Bay was discussed at a public meeting last April, especially the over-development in the Batabano area, which is prone to flooding and where the remaining mangroves in the district are rapidly disappearing. As the swamp land, which acts as a natural basin for flood water, gets incrementally filled in and elevated above the existing properties in the area, there are growing fears that the original homes and other buildings will take the brunt of future flooding.

Another major project, 20 North Development, has been proposed for a very low-lying piece of land off Willie Farrington Lane that backs onto Batabano and averages less than one foot above sea level in the middle of the last stretch of wetlands. The application for this development is set to return before the CPA on Wednesday.

Although 20 North was refused planning permission in August, the units nevertheless continue to be for sale on its website. This development has attracted more objectors than West Village as there are more residents within the radius allowed for formal objections.

Despite broad concerns in the community about the general loss of mangroves and wetlands and the knock-on impact of flooding that could go well beyond the official objection zone, the owners of property outside the 1500ft radius of a development cannot formally object, even if they are impacted. They must rely on the CPA’s obligations to protect the interests of the wider community.

There was only one official objector to West Village, the latest project in the area to receive planning permission. That homeowner was especially concerned about the fact that the developer will be filling the land well above the surrounding parcels so that flood waters will be driven onto the existing lower-lying properties. The objector urged planning officials to consider carefully the damage caused by the approval of applications for these major projects.

The CPA said that it had approved the revised West Village application, which relates to only Phase 1 of what is expected to be a much bigger development because it complies with the Development and Planning Regulations (2022 Revision), and the board members were satisfied that the site location is suitable for apartments.

According to the board, there are no physical constraints on the site that would prevent the development of apartments, and several apartment developments are already in the surrounding area. The board dismissed the objections, stating that there were insufficient grounds for refusing permission.

“More specifically, the objector’s only stated concerns are with an increase in traffic and additional flooding in the area,” the CPA stated in the minutes. “The Authority is of the view that the objector did not provide any empirical data to demonstrate that the proposed development would increase traffic in the area to an unacceptable level. Further, the authority is of the view that the applicant has the right to develop their property in accordance with the Development and Planning Regulations and that may involve filling the land.”

The CPA said the applicant will be responsible for containing drainage on their property, and as a condition of approval, they will have to prepare a detailed stormwater management plan and install the necessary drainage features on site.

However, the CPA said flooding caused by development on other properties was not the applicant’s responsibility and was outside of its own remit to address through the application it was considering. The CPA indicated that the accumulative impact of new development in the area causing an increase in flooding was not something they felt they needed to factor into the decision.