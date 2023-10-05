Cops seek help to find wanted gun suspect

Joel Duncan

(CNS): The RCIPS is calling on the public to help them find 36-year-old Joel Christopher Duncan, aka “One Don”, who is wanted in connection with a handgun, an AK-47, ammunition and a large quantity of ganja recovered at an address in Liberty Lane, George Town, last month.

The police described him as violent and dangerous. Members of the public should not approach Duncan if they see him but should instead call 911 immediately.

Duncan is of dark complexion, about 6’1″ and around 190lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed a crime. If prosecuted, those involved can be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anyone with information about Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com