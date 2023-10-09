Ex-robber fights removal after lifetime in Cayman

WORC office on Mary Street

(CNS): A 38-year-old former inmate of HMP Northward who has lived here in the Cayman Islands since he was five years old is fighting the removal of his Caymanian status and possible deportation by the court. Brandon Liberal claims that both the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (IAT) and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPRB) made significant errors when considering his case.

Liberal was convicted in 2016 of stealing a safe containing over $100,000 from the former Treasure Island resort in 2012 and jailed for five years. At the time, he was already serving a jail sentence for an armed robbery of a courier van in the BritCay car park, also in 2012.

Since his release, he has not been convicted of any further crimes and is now the father of two children here. He is asking the court to give him back his Caymanian status on various grounds.

According to a lawsuit filed in the Grand Court last week, the CSPRB and then the IAT made a catalogue of errors regarding Liberal’s circumstances and rights. KSG Attorneys, who are representing him, said that the IAT made numerous failings in applying the law regarding the deprivation of his citizenship.

They argue that his rights under section 9 of the Bill of Rights were violated by the CSPRB because it had originally failed to apply “the correct legal principles, conducted no balance sheet exercise regarding the pros and cons of revocation and provided no adequately reasoned conclusions”.

They said that neither the board nor the tribunal had taken into account the fact that Liberal moved to the Cayman Islands aged five and spent the vast majority of his childhood and his entire adulthood in this jurisdiction, nor did they consider the solidity of his social, cultural and family ties with the Cayman Islands and the difficulties he would experience in Jamaica.

The attorneys argued that too much weight had been placed on Liberal’s criminal record and not enough on his family and private life or his progress, given that he has not committed any offences for almost a decade.

They said that both the board and the tribunal had found that his children’s rights were not being violated because they had failed to apply the correct legal principles and to acknowledge and enforce Cayman’s obligation to take measures to maintain the relationship between a parent and child. They had also failed to give adequate consideration to the difficulties that the children would face visiting their father in Jamaica.

The attorneys further claimed that the board and tribunal had made numerous “errors of fact” that “exacerbated the failures”, such as relying on an incorrect assumption that Liberal ties in Jamaica, even though there is no evidence that he has any connections to Jamaica other than his mother.

In addition, the IAT was wrong to claim that he would automatically be deported from the Cayman Islands because his status had been removed, as there is no legal basis for a person to remain here once they are deemed a prohibited immigrant.

The lawsuit is asking the Grand Court to quash the decisions made by the IAT and the CSPRB and order that his right to be Caymanian be reinstated.