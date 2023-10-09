Ex-robber fights removal after lifetime in Cayman
(CNS): A 38-year-old former inmate of HMP Northward who has lived here in the Cayman Islands since he was five years old is fighting the removal of his Caymanian status and possible deportation by the court. Brandon Liberal claims that both the Immigration Appeals Tribunal (IAT) and the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPRB) made significant errors when considering his case.
Liberal was convicted in 2016 of stealing a safe containing over $100,000 from the former Treasure Island resort in 2012 and jailed for five years. At the time, he was already serving a jail sentence for an armed robbery of a courier van in the BritCay car park, also in 2012.
Since his release, he has not been convicted of any further crimes and is now the father of two children here. He is asking the court to give him back his Caymanian status on various grounds.
According to a lawsuit filed in the Grand Court last week, the CSPRB and then the IAT made a catalogue of errors regarding Liberal’s circumstances and rights. KSG Attorneys, who are representing him, said that the IAT made numerous failings in applying the law regarding the deprivation of his citizenship.
They argue that his rights under section 9 of the Bill of Rights were violated by the CSPRB because it had originally failed to apply “the correct legal principles, conducted no balance sheet exercise regarding the pros and cons of revocation and provided no adequately reasoned conclusions”.
They said that neither the board nor the tribunal had taken into account the fact that Liberal moved to the Cayman Islands aged five and spent the vast majority of his childhood and his entire adulthood in this jurisdiction, nor did they consider the solidity of his social, cultural and family ties with the Cayman Islands and the difficulties he would experience in Jamaica.
The attorneys argued that too much weight had been placed on Liberal’s criminal record and not enough on his family and private life or his progress, given that he has not committed any offences for almost a decade.
They said that both the board and the tribunal had found that his children’s rights were not being violated because they had failed to apply the correct legal principles and to acknowledge and enforce Cayman’s obligation to take measures to maintain the relationship between a parent and child. They had also failed to give adequate consideration to the difficulties that the children would face visiting their father in Jamaica.
The attorneys further claimed that the board and tribunal had made numerous “errors of fact” that “exacerbated the failures”, such as relying on an incorrect assumption that Liberal ties in Jamaica, even though there is no evidence that he has any connections to Jamaica other than his mother.
In addition, the IAT was wrong to claim that he would automatically be deported from the Cayman Islands because his status had been removed, as there is no legal basis for a person to remain here once they are deemed a prohibited immigrant.
The lawsuit is asking the Grand Court to quash the decisions made by the IAT and the CSPRB and order that his right to be Caymanian be reinstated.
See the legal documents on the court website here cause G2023-0188
McKeeva Jamaican. Too many of them here. Send his ass back!
Got status just to abuse our society? No pity! If he has family here, make them visit him there!
Get rid of him. Any conviction as such should result in his status being revoked. Do the crime pay the price
Oh, this is a sad case. The poor convicted thief and robber, realizing there are consequences to his criminality committed when he was a fully grown adult male!
Thoughts and prayers and stuff
Jamaica again?
If the lawyers manage to get this decision overturned, would that then set precedent that any other criminals could keep their status even though they are in violation of the rules for the grant of Cayman status? Will this open the door to all kinds of people regardless of what they do to the rest of society? What about the rights of the people he committed crimes against? Seems very socialist and left leaning.
Despite his criminal record if he was given status by cabinet it would be irrevocable which is just not fair. There are two forms of status and that is the real problem. I hope he wins his case.
One criminal out of here. 50,000 more to go. Please send him home and the other ones that are threatening people but just because they are married to Caymanians they can stay. What about the woman who stabbed a man in the Brac and the man who attacked a woman with a machete? The marriage officers that marry those people to Caymanians should have their license revoked.
He doesn’t deserve to be here.
Damn. A tricky case indeed. If he has been here since he was 5, one would assume he assimilated into the culture and probably identifies more with Caymanians than Jamaicans.
I thought the rule was if you commit crimes then your status can be revoked? Why when he broke the law twice didn’t he think about the consequences? You know that when you do crimes against society that it comes back to bite you in the behind.
The idea that the children will have difficulty taking a plane to a country 45 minutes away is absurd. How many thousands have done just that for decades from Jamaica to Cayman? He is the parent, he is an adult, he is responsible for his actions. Actions have consequences and they can, and do, manifest in triplicate. He acquired rights to be in Cayman that are not inalienable, regardless of when he arrived in Cayman and how long he has lived in Cayman. His character and actions are not desirable and he should be removed. They should be deporting more of them, more often and as soon as they are released from prison. No appeals, no delays. no public release to allow time for “anchor” babies.
Amend the law and start cleaning house. It’s long overdue.
Yes, that’s where the weight of his case is on and should be on; his criminal record.
The end.
1. He is a Jamaican
2. His children are Jamaican
3. Caymanian is NOT a citizenship. It IS an immigration status. It can therefore be revoked much more easily than citizenship.
4. Why was he not delivered straight from the prison to the airport.
5. Who gave him status and why, anyway? He would have lost it at 18 and would have had to apply for continuation. Did he? Was he of good character then? Was it in fact continued?
His children should be an irrelevance. He is hardly a role model, and it would seem, has not been a participant in their lives.
Be careful Cayman – if these arguments work every expatriate male here may be tempted to spawn a Caymanian child as a guarantee against deportation.
On your bike matey.
Nothing “ex” about it. Once a convicted robber, always a convicted robber. Same goes for cocaine dealers.
He’s made his bed now he needs to lie in it!
That’s the risk you take when committing such dangerous crimes. NEXT!!
Clear breach of his right to a family life, Mr Liberal has to stay. As in the UK, human rights really only protects criminals and lines lawyers’ pockets.
Send him back! There needs to be a deterrent, especially now with the current spike in criminal activity!
he needs to be deported as a warning to others of his kind.
We don’t need these types of people on this island.
Your actions have consequences, sir. Goodbye