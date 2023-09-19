Minister gives conflicting views on immigration

Minister Dwayne Seymour on Radio Cayman

(CNS): Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour, as a guest on Radio Cayman on Monday, failed to outline any specific plans the PACT government has to solve Cayman’s growing immigration challenges. Claiming he knew nothing about Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan’s controversial billboard demanding “Immigration Reform Now!”, Seymour expressed very mixed views about what needs to be reformed and how.

He said he had seen the billboard when he came back from Jamaica but that it had not been discussed with him. “I’m not sure what the billboard is about,” he said, adding that the government was determined to reform immigration. “I’m sure he has a reason for putting it up.”

Bryan, who was in New York, sent a message to the show’s host, Orrett Connor, stating that he had no intention of undermining the labour minister with the billboard.

Speaking about his own views, Seymour called for an undefined pause in status grants and suggested the ability to advance from work permits to permanent residency (PR) should be removed, among other ideas, but he did not express any clear policy position when he appeared on the talk show, For the Record.

He said that no draft legislation was “ready yet” in relation to any changes to the immigration law, and made no mention of when the report on the current review of the PR system would be made public.

Seymour said he believed that Caymanian status should only be given to people with family connections to Cayman and spouses of Caymanians. But he also spoke about the need for local business owners to be able to recruit whomever they want, even suggesting that the English language test was too difficult and unnecessary for some jobs. However, he did not say one way or the other whether any of these ideas were likely to form part of any policy changes.

The minister said the politicians were aware of the complaints about the current system. “We know exactly… we’ve been getting the complaints. We know some of the things that need to be done to make amendments to the immigration law to ensure that it is not this easy to come in here and just walk in the door,” he added.

Acknowledging the permanent residency application backlog, he said it was “getting us into trouble” and was just introducing more problems. He spoke about finding more resources to get it addressed, even using private sector people to help clear the non-contentious applications. “We need to follow the law,” he said, pointing out that people were waiting as long as 18 months for the results of their applications.

Seymour spoke about increasing the efficiency in managing the PR system, as the backlog was a representation of failure. He said the application process should not take a year and suggested it should take no more than 30 days. The new automated system was designed to meet that target, he noted and said people needed to give that time to be rolled out.

Seventy-five PR applications, based on the points system, were processed in August, and there are still 280 waiting. Since the start of this year, there have been 292 new applications based on length of stay as opposed to family connections. Seymour also said that in July alone, 5,273 work permits were considered by the boards or processed administratively, demonstrating the pressure on the WORC department and the number of people still arriving or seeking to stay.

In the face of a growing population, Seymour said that a plan to manage it was needed, but it was important to bring Caymanians along with that plan and ensure they benefited from the growth because it could not just be stopped. “We need to find a way to slow it down a bit,” he said, and find niche markets that could be reserved for Caymanians only.