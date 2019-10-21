CPR mulls court action on referendum concerns

(L-R) Mario Rankin, Johann Moxam, Jonathan Edie, Katrina Jurn and Shirley Roulstone with Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): The campaigners who secured a people-initiated referendum on the government’s cruise port proposal are considering legal action if several of the concerns that have emerged about the vote are not addressed before it is scheduled to take place. These include the disenfranchisement of over 200 new voters and the lack of a ban on selling alcohol on polling day, and the activists believe the hastily drafted bill, which will be debated next week, has created unfairness.

Campaigners met with Governor Martyn Roper last week to air a number of concerns about the referendum legislation. They have called on the UK’s representative to ensure that government levels the playing field, otherwise they will be seeking a judicial review once the legislation is passed.

The law already gives government the upper hand on a people’s vote, as it gets to chose the date as well as the wording of the question. Government has exploited both those advantages by selecting 19 December, six days before Christmas, thereby undermining the turnout. And it included expansion of the cargo facility in the question, even though those who signed the petition were asking for a vote on the cruise project alone.

Government also created a number of other advantages for itself with the proposed referendum bill, which activists with the CPR are urging it to address.

Their primary concern is that around 207 new voters who registered between July and October will not be able to vote because the referendum has been set less than two weeks before that new register will come into force due to the time lapse required to confirm the new voters list. Activists are asking the government to change the legislation to provide for the 1 January register to be brought forward to ensure that those new voters can take part, cutting the clean-up process by just two weeks.

They are also asking election officials to make sure all registered voters who have died and those who have been declared mentally incapacitated are removed from the list before Referendum Day, otherwise they will be counted as ‘yes’ votes because of the rules relating to people-initiated referendums.

Given that such polls are usually challenging government policy, the constitutional provision requires more than 50% of the entire electorate to vote for the change to make it binding rather than a simple majority. This means that every single voter on the electoral roll who does not go to the polls (even those who have died but are still on the roll) is automatically counted as being in favour of the government policy. In this instance that means every non-voter will be counted as ‘yes’ to the port regardless of their actual position.

Another major concern which the CPR group has brought to the attention of the governor is the decision by the premier not to close the liquor stores and bars during polling hours. Given the longstanding tradition that voting day, which is a public holiday, is always dry until the polls close, the activists are concerned that government has made a deliberate exception for this vote as another distraction to discourage voters from showing up.

The lack of any guardrails on campaign finance means that both sides can spend as much as they want on the promotion. But unlike the activists, the government can use public money as well as funds from the merchants who stand to gain from the cruise project.

While the activists have some commercial supporters, such as the tender boat owners, the campaign itself is a grassroots organisation supported largely by environmental activists and some small business owners. The CPR group therefore reviewed the long list of inequities with the governor in the hope that he would step in and create a more fair environment in which the vote can take place

Having engaged in the exchange with the activists on Friday at his office, Governor Martyn Roper said that he had listened to the issues.

“I had a wide-ranging exchange with CPR Group this morning (Friday) to discuss the upcoming referendum on the cruise terminal. I explained my constitutional role and listened carefully to their concerns. These included the timing of the referendum, the inclusion of cargo in the question, voter disenfranchisement and campaign finance,” he said.

However, he has not yet indicated what can be done to address them.

