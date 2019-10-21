Cayman resident missing in Jamaica for week

Bentley with his daughter, Mia Annabella

(CNS): Graham Bentley (49), a local resident originally from Scotland, has been missing in Jamaica for over one week. Bentley, who has been living in Cayman for some 22 years, travelled to Kingston on 14 October to visit the British Embassy there to get a passport for his wife and new baby daughter. However, he has not been seen or heard from since he arrived in Jamaica for an appointment the next morning, according to reports in the Scottish media.

Bentley’s sister said they are extremely worried and have contacted officials here in Cayman and in Jamaica after he failed to get on his return flight home to Grand Cayman on Tuesday 15 October. Graham’s wife lives in the Dominican Republic and he was looking to secure the necessary papers for both her and his daughter to move to the Cayman Islands.

The media reports suggest that Bentley has not yet turned up at any Jamaican health facilities or police stations and the family said they were “besides ourselves with worry and panicking that something bad has happened”.

His sisters added, “We know how high the crime rate is in Jamaica and have heard bad stories about rogue taxi drivers.”

The family is urging anyone who may know where he is to contact either the Cayman or Jamaican authorities.

