Elections Office confirms NY voter list

(CNS): The Elections Office has released the revised list of electors, which is set to come into effect on 1 January 2020 and shows that the electoral roll has grown to 21,382 registered voters after 220 new voters signed up between July and October. Fifty-four ineligible voters were removed from the list, as well as 45 who have died since 2 July. But the issue of voter registration has been thrown into controversy as this list will not be in effect for the cruise port referendum on 19 December.

Individuals are being asked to review the latest list, which can be seen on the Elections Office website or in print at post offices. Anyone with a claim in relation to the new list should email office@elections.ky or call +1 (345) 949 8047. The office is encouraging the public to review the list for invalid entries or outdated information, such as cases where a voter has moved to a different electoral district or is no longer residing in the Cayman Islands.

The deadline for submitting claims and objections is 5pm on 8 November 2019.

As per the Elections Law, once the current revised list is finalised on 9 December or earlier if there are no claims or objections, it will be reviewed and signed off by the chief magistrate and become the Official List of Electors on 1 January 2020.

But activists are calling for this list to be implemented earlier to enable new voters to take part in the referendum and to ensure those 45 people who have died since the latest list was confirmed are removed. As it stands, given that more voters may die or become incapacitated before Referendum Day, government already has at least 45 ‘yes’ votes for the cruise port project even before the the first ballot has been cast.

The Elections Office explained that the new list, which comes into force less than two weeks after the referendum, remains in place and unchanged until 31 March 2020. In cases where an individual becomes ineligible to vote after 8 November 2019, they will by law remain on the Official List of Electors until the next list comes into effect on 1 April 2020.

The Elections Office reminds those wanting to register to vote that they can register at any time. 2 January 2020 is the deadline to be included in the next eligible list, which will be effective from 1 April 2020.

