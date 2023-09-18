Would-be students in fight at UCCI

UCCI Grand Cayman campus

(CNS): Police are investigating another assault that took place at an educational establishment on Grand Cayman, this time at the UCCI campus. The RCIPS said that on Monday morning, officers were called to a disturbance in the car park of the college on Olympic Way, where two men known to each other were involved in a fight.

The two young men were apparently at UCCI in order to enrol. One of them has now been arrested on suspicion of affray (fighting in a public place) and has since been granted bail pending further inquiries.

Police said that no one was injured during the incident, and reports on social media that a woman at the scene was knocked unconscious were false. The RCIPS said the woman had become faint for a short time but did not require medical attention.

The news of this fight comes less than a week after a boy was assaulted by two of his fellow students at John Gray High School.