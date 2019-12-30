Deadline approaches for April electoral roll

(CNS): The date for the national referendum on the government’s proposed cruise port project is now up in the air, but if it takes place in April, which is a distinct possibility, the window of opportunity for new voters to take part will close on Thursday this week. Eligible Caymanians have only until 2 January to register and make the April electoral roll.

Anyone who is qualified and interested in registering should visit the Elections Office website here. They can also call 949-8047 or visit the office, which is now at the Bay Town Office Suites at 68 West Bay Road, opposite The Wharf.

