Consultants reveal safety fears at port

(CNS): A report by consultants Deloitte commissioned by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) to examine the organisational structure and perceived dysfunction at the authority identified a number of worrying problems, including safety issues. The organisational review was completed in March and is one of a number of documents that have now been released by the authority in the face of the damning findings in a report by the Office of the Auditor General on the actions of the director.

The consultants found poor morale among the rank and file staff, who felt ignored, undervalued and underpaid, supervisors scared to make decisions because they did not want to be held accountable, poor communication and a lack of clear direction.

But the report also highlights issues about safety. Staff reported several concerns about a lack of the right tools and space to do the job properly and machinery that was out of date or worn out, posing real risk to workers.

The consultants offered several recommendations for rearranging and simplifying the structure of the port as well as dealing with the skill gaps and safety issues. The report also advised that an apparently very badly managed authority should address the culture of one-over-one supervision, where a supervisor is given responsibility for just one subordinate. The consultants recommended reducing the line of command to the boss. Despite industry standards suggesting there should never be any more than five lines of supervision, the port was in some cases running with six.

The review further notes that some people are doing too many different jobs and and that the “span of interests” for some employees in management was too wide, which is also undermining safety.

Category: Local News