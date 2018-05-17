Ex-civil servant admits stealing over CI$18k

(CNS): A former civil servant has admitted stealing $18,890 from the Cayman Islands government. the money had been collected in rents for the use of various public buildings when she worked in the facilities management department. Trisha Jackson (38) pleaded guilty to stealing the cash over more than five years, from the end of 2011 to the beginning of last year, before she was fired after the missing cash was discovered during internal government audits and the case passed to police.

Following her appearance in Summary Court Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to theft, Jackson was bailed until sentencing in July.

