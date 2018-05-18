Dart gets OK for major festival site

(CNS): With the line-up of international artists already announced and tickets going on sale around the world this week, it would have been embarrassing, to say the least, if the Dart Group had failed to obtain planning permission for its festival site at the north end of Seven Mile Beach, where it is planning a major music festival on the 15 and 16 February 2019. But despite a number of objections, planning permission was granted Wednesday by the Central Planning Authority for building and facilities on the 6.9-acre site that Dart plans as the venue for the KABOO Cayman festival.

While Dart has been billing the music festival as great news for Cayman, residents in the area are concerned about the impact that more than 10,000 people descending on their neighbourhood could have. Opponents expressed their feelings before the CPA, including representatives of the Heritage Club condos, who are the closest residents to the proposed festival site.

The spokesperson and strata official made plain their objections at the planning meeting, raising concerns not only about the potential noise nuisance but also safety and security issues from the

expected influx of thousands of revelers to the area over the two-day festival, which is expected to go on until 2:00am on the Friday, 15 February, and until midnight on Saturday, 16 February.

One owner at Heritage Club, who said he had been coming to Cayman since 1977, was concerned about the likelihood of noise from the concert stage, the additional cars that would descend on the area and security. He was also worried about the prospect of large numbers of people holding tailgate parties on the fringe of the venue.

Jackie Doak, president of Dart Real Estate, claimed that the quality of the festival and all the different aspects to it means that when people arrive, they are likely to want to go straight into the grounds. Additionally, she pointed out that no event that had been held at Camana Bay had ever had any issues with tailgate parties. Nevertheless, she said Dart intends to staff up for this event, which they expect to host for the next three years, with its usual Camana Bay policy of one security guard for 75 people.

However, the festival site is intended to be a permanent fixture and will also be used for other events.

A representative of the strata for Heritage Club said that their property had already become a

turnaround spot with the changes that have taken place at the north end of Seven Mile Beach. With the festival taking place and the potential for it to become a regular event, the condo owners were

concerned they would now become a drop-off point.

During the appearance before the CPA, Doak said she completely understood any concerns about noise, pointing out that guests at the Kimpton Seafire regularly complain about the noise from neighbouring beach bar Calico Jacks and have requested hotel rates to be reduced as a result.

She explained that the design of the festival site, with the two stages pointed towards the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, would not only help reduce the impact of noise but also leave Seven Mile Beach as the backdrop to the performances, which would provide a stunning advertisement of the beauty of the Cayman Islands to this global audience.

In a statement announcing the event, Doak said the most exciting part about KABOO Cayman was to be able to unite local and international talent, from musical performances to the food and beverage scene.

“We are estimating 47 bars and 22 restaurants to cater,” she said. “This festival will also drive economic benefits for Cayman, for those who are engaged to set up or work at the festival as well as for our hotel, transportation, retail and technology industries.”

Dart had originally proposed building another hotel at this location but the firm has stated that the need for an environmental impact assessment before it could remove beach rock from the ocean front area of the land made the developer re-think plans for the site.

Category: Local News