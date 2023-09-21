Liveaboard dive boat runs aground on Sandbar

Cayman Aggressor aground in the North Sound (photo from DoE social media)

(CNS): Aggressor Adventures, the owners of the liveaboard dive boat, the Cayman Aggressor IV, which ran aground in the North Sound on Thursday morning, have said it is no longer on the Sting Ray City sandbar and was being moved to her anchorage this evening. The owners said there were no injuries, everyone was safely off the vessel and they had expected the high tide to solve the issue.

The Department of Environment said its response teams were awaiting the all-clear from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, who are monitoring the salvage operation, before entering the area to assess any potential environmental impacts.

“The DoE will work alongside local authorities to determine the next steps once investigations have concluded,” officials said in the wake of the incident.