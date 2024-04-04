Cargo ship waits on tug 32 miles off Little Cayman

SC Montana

(CNS): The SC Montana, a cargo ship that lost power Tuesday evening and drifted into Cayman waters, now poses no threat to Little Cayman, having been towed to about 25 miles off the coast of the island last night. At 10:00am Thursday, it was drifting away from Little Cayman in the open ocean, though some engine power had been recovered to help the vessel avoid any collisions. Cayman Islands officials contacted the shipping company’s main office in Greece, and a tug boat is expected to arrive Friday afternoon to tow the ship to Jamaica.