West Bay loses another traditional home

The site where Althea Powell’s House recently stood

(CNS): Althea Powell’s House, believed to be the first family home built on the beach side of Boggy Sand Road in West Bay, has been bulldozed to make way for yet more development in an area that has already lost most of the old-time homes that gave rise to its historic zoning. The house may have been about 150 years old, as no one is sure exactly when it was built.

The small wattle and daub cottage built on ironwood stilts was listed on the National Trust’s historic register, which says that it was home to Joseph Hydes, who, along with his wife Agnes (née Parsons), raised a family of nine children in it.

Despite the historic importance of the traditional home, planning permission was not required to demolish it, only a demolition permit, which is largely concerned with safety issues. An application to subdivide the site was made some time ago but there have been no recent planning applications and it’s not clear what the current owners, Bronte Development, plan to do with the property.

A Department of Environment spokesperson told CNS that they have concerns about the demolition, not just because of the loss of the built heritage but because the bulldozing took place adjacent to critical turtle nesting habitat. “We have a lot of turtle nests hatching right now,” they said. “Driving heavy equipment on the beach is one of our number one threats to our sea turtle nests.”

Although there are no known nests on that site right now, several turtles have attempted to nest there this season, and the DoE is urging people to check with them before doing this type of work. “Landowners should contact us before driving heavy equipment on the beach to check for nests to avoid accidentally crushing or disturbing a nest or the hatchlings,” the DoE said.