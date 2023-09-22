West Bay loses another traditional home
(CNS): Althea Powell’s House, believed to be the first family home built on the beach side of Boggy Sand Road in West Bay, has been bulldozed to make way for yet more development in an area that has already lost most of the old-time homes that gave rise to its historic zoning. The house may have been about 150 years old, as no one is sure exactly when it was built.
The small wattle and daub cottage built on ironwood stilts was listed on the National Trust’s historic register, which says that it was home to Joseph Hydes, who, along with his wife Agnes (née Parsons), raised a family of nine children in it.
Despite the historic importance of the traditional home, planning permission was not required to demolish it, only a demolition permit, which is largely concerned with safety issues. An application to subdivide the site was made some time ago but there have been no recent planning applications and it’s not clear what the current owners, Bronte Development, plan to do with the property.
A Department of Environment spokesperson told CNS that they have concerns about the demolition, not just because of the loss of the built heritage but because the bulldozing took place adjacent to critical turtle nesting habitat. “We have a lot of turtle nests hatching right now,” they said. “Driving heavy equipment on the beach is one of our number one threats to our sea turtle nests.”
Although there are no known nests on that site right now, several turtles have attempted to nest there this season, and the DoE is urging people to check with them before doing this type of work. “Landowners should contact us before driving heavy equipment on the beach to check for nests to avoid accidentally crushing or disturbing a nest or the hatchlings,” the DoE said.
1) the national trust has no jurisdiction or right to create any list.
2) they made this list just by driving around and naming anything they thought looked old.
3) if these are so important why not build funds to keep buying these properties for protection from development.
Sod the house, I’m far more concerned with the turtles.
Caymanians are being pushed out of the Island.
The Gentrification process has taken root in our Islands.
We’re also selling our land willingly..
Who’s pushing Caymanians out? Did this person’s family HAVE to sell? Does anyone? If they did, could they not have enquired with local families whether they would be interested in buying? Or is it a case of simply going with the highest bidder (who will ALWAYS be a developer looking to maximize value)? I am Caymanian and want the best for my people however, don’t purposely shoot yourself in the foot then play victim. Place is becoming a crapshow but we did it to ourselves.
I just sold a property, it was a hassle but it went to a first time local buyer. We can pay lip service as much as we want but at the end of the day it is our actions that make a difference.
As property owner, you decide whether to sell and who you sell to. If you get pushed out of the island it’s because you wanted it.
Quicker we can concrete over every inch of this island the better!
Always found the name ‘Island Paving’ more than a little disturbing.
Hear! Hear!
Put this dying dog to rest. Everyone’s up in arms about development yet can’t get to the real estate agents fast enough to unload what they have.
If the National Trust was so concerned they could have easily made a deal with the developer. Obviously the family could have cared less about the historical house – as they sold it to a developer.
Really sick and tired hearing the National Trust bitch moan and complain about these older houses. Why don’t they be proactive and do something – like get volunteers or paid help to take apart the building and move it to one of their many many properties that they own.
National Trust, put up or shut up – unna are sickening.
CNS: The article mentions that the house was on a list. There is no comment whatsoever by the Trust.
Someone who seems to be clueless. The developer knocked it down with intent with complete disregard and respect.
Sick and tired of nasty, hate-filled trolls like you spreading lies and disinformation.
Talk talk talk. No one gives a s–t. I believe it must be part of a plan to erase cayman culture and history. Seems like it is the only plan the planning dept.has
By Caymanians. That’s the weird part.
Bronte ???
I think the planning dept and the DOE should have been a little more proactive here and asked a few more questions about this. Somehow, even if only symbolically, they should have insisted that the essence of the historical structure should be removed, similar to removing 10,000 year old fossils, to someplace like the Botanic Gardens for heritage’s sake. Just saying!
The ones from Australia, or Canada?
Planning Department has an unnecessary amount of expats working in it. But then again the Minister in charge of planning is a Caymanian and he isn’t doing that good of a job.
Every small beautiful island country has families who inherited land. What do you want them to do? Of course they’re going to sell it off to developers for huge bucks so they can rub elbows with the rich without ever doing a day’s work. Then they can live anywhere in the world, have their children educated in wealthy school systems elsewhere, etc. I give money and my estate to buy land to preserve it but then I’m just enriching the lives of the wealthy coming here to retire and those who are selling off more of the already limited supply of property–and they won’t grant me citizenship! You’re welcome.
i know it is an impossible task, but cayman needs to identify real heritige and culture it can cling on to…. not derelict shacks built 150 years ago
Heritage and culture are typically represented by things created over a hundred years ago so …. shrugs
headline could also be:
‘abandoned derelict house removed for community enhancement’
The house was not abandoned as the previous owner occupied it until she passed away a few months ago
Get the facts straight before you make comments
Im confused about the purpose of the Natural trust because it appears that the only thing they are concerned about protecting is the Turtle nesting, what about the people and our historic buildings. In other parts of the world you are not allowed to even alter the exterior of a building.
The greedy developers are allowed to destroy our beaches, our Mangroves, and the Island is going to soon sink from the weight of concrete especially on the narrow stretch of land in west bay
Sorry to hear she passed away. Anyone know what’s become of ‘The Egyptian’?
12:46 pm If anyone lived in that house a few months ago, this country should be ashamed. The “house” that was demolished had NO ROOF and was overgrown with vegetation. There is absolutely no way it was habitable, much less maintained to a state befitting a heritage structure.
The key word is shack.
Department of Environment is not the National Trust. There is no Natural Trust.
9:47 am This is exactly the case. A heritage home was NOT demolished. An abandoned derelict house was.