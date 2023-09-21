Parliament votes for review of electricity bills

(CNS): How CUC and Island Energy, the power company for the Sister Islands, calculate the cost of electricity bills and work out fuel charges as well as the accuracy of meter readings could be the subjects of an independent investigation after the government accepted a private member’s motion Thursday, tabled by McKeeva Bush. The debate revealed that four MPs were unable to vote as they are shareholders in CUC.

Even though the government accepted the motion, during the debate there was an acrimonious exchange between Chris Saunders, who had seconded Bush’s motion, and Premier Wayne Panton.

Saunders suggested that Panton should not have been allowed to amend the original motion to include how the fuel factor is calculated because, while not a CUC shareholder, he owns shares in Clean Gas and therefore had an interest in the fuel market. Saunders accused his former boss of deliberately trying to undermine a motion that he was due to present later in the day asking the government to create a select committee to review fuel in general across the country.

Despite the row, the addition to the motion was carried, though Dwayne Seymour, Roy McTaggart, Joey Hew and Moses Kirkconnell all declared owning shares in CUC and were therefore unable to vote.

As he spoke about the reasons for bringing the motion and the impact the high cost of power bills is having on everyone, Bush revealed that he has had to seek a payment plan with CUC for the first time in his life after he received a bill of more than $4,000 earlier this year.

Despite earning somewhere between CI$180,000 and $200,000 per year as well as constituency and other allowances, Bush said he was struggling to pay his bills. He also said it was becoming more and more difficult to help his constituents, as he spoke about the controversial practice of many MPs of giving voters money to pay bills, rent and mortgages.

Bush said that while CUC provided a good service when it came to keeping the lights on, the very high bills needed some independent oversight, as he criticised the renewal of CUC’s licence without inserting conditions that could have helped the people. “Our families are under attack,” he said, referring to escalating fuel costs.

Bush also said that in the past he has had to complain to CUC about inaccurate meter readings. He questioned how it is possible to have such high bills when people are away for half of the month, suggesting that many people cannot understand the massive swings in bills, even when their power use declines.

Bush’s motion calls for the independent commission conducting the review to be made up of “knowledgeable” and “unconnected people”, as he questioned the role of OfReg, which is supposed to regulate all utilities and ensure that the power companies are providing fair and accurate bills.

“I don’t know… whether the law is ineffective or what has happened; I don’t know but certainly OfReg has not been effective in this regard,” he said.

After moving an amendment to the motion so that the review will look at how the fuel factor is calculated, given that it makes up around 70% of people’s bills, Panton said there was no doubt that the cost of bills for most Caymanian families was a major issue.

He argued that while CUC’s base rate was not the most expensive provider in the region, the fuel factor was high and the situation was made worse by rising temperatures. May and June this year were on average around 1.5 degrees higher than last year. As the planet gets warmer, the bills will continue to higher, which means that Cayman must transition to renewable energy to stabilise costs, as outlined in the new energy policy as quickly as possible, he said.

As Panton accepted the motion, he said he agreed that people must have a level of confidence and understanding about their bills, and what they are paying should be a fair and accurate reflection of what they consumed.

“We should be seeking to provide a level of, through this process as contemplated in this motion, a level of trust and confidence that they understand the way it works,” the premier added. However, as he submitted his amendment, he noted that the way the fuel factor impacts bills was also important to understand.