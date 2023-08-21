New teacher facing inquiry over abuse allegation

(CNS): A new teacher who was recruited to begin work in government schools this year is under investigation after accusations that he sexually abused a young Jamaican girl in his care this summer. The member of staff has been removed from the school pending the outcome of the investigation. A letter allegedly from a family member outlining the accusations was sent to officials at the education ministry earlier this month.

They then referred the matter to the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) in line with the protocol for addressing child protection allegations involving staff. MASH comprises the Department of Children and Family Services and the Family Support Unit of the Royal Cayman Islands Police (RCIPS).

No further official details have been released about the allegations.