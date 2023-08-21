Minister wants more pay hikes for educators
(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly wants to give another pay raise to all educators, from entry-level staff to school principals, so that no one in education will be making less than $3,500 per month by the start of the 2024 academic year. During her welcome address to education professionals at the start of the new school year, the minister outlined her aim to get senior staff salaries on a par with that of school leaders elsewhere in the world, and said there was room for hope in the coming budget.
Six years ago, O’Connor-Connolly set out her ambition to lift the salaries of all educators. While qualified teachers are now earning at least $5,000 per month, she said that the salary of more senior staff had not been reviewed, but she was hoping that this would be addressed in the coming year.
“It is highly unfair for us to look at the output before we look at the input,” she told education professionals, stressing that she was making another big ask on their behalf given the rising cost of living.
Explaining that, as part of the political arm of government, she cannot dictate pay, she said she had requested a pay hike for the senior staff so that no deputy principal will earn less than $7,400 per month while principals in secondary schools could be earning almost $10,000 per month if Cabinet approves the raises, as O’Connor-Connolly said the senior staff members have been waiting six years for their salary increase.
After years of weak mathematics results in government schools, the minister also announced the arrival of more than a dozen specialist maths teachers for primary schools who are tasked with helping improve those results. “These specialist maths teachers are not going to play musical chairs in the classrooms,” she said. “They are going into the primary classrooms to teach maths… I expect to see the next level of performance.”
There are also 37 new Caymanian teachers who will be working in government schools this year for the first time. The minister said this reflected the success of the investment government has made in the scholarship programme for local students.
See salary scales for education professionals in the UK here.
See the full address on CIGTV below:
Category: Education, Local News
Everything that is wrong with the Cayman Islands all rolled into one.
oh great, more expat families with kids who are sure to have more kids while here clogging up roads
Let me get this right. Teachers struggle to get packs of paper as they’re tightly rationed, but somewhere they found money to buy balloon structures!
I’m not saying that MoE money is best spent on balloons, but the analogy is good. Massive expense that looks impressive for a little while, that then slowly loses its reason for being, before becoming worthless trash. Deep!
The politicians. especially this one, just love spending other people’s money. It’s like Crack cocaine to an addict. She literally can’t help herself.
BTW, the last huge teacher pay raise caused student performance to increase markedly- NOT. Their performance has actually decreased so much so that just 30% of primary school children read, write and do math at a satisfactory level. In other words, 70% of public primary school students are failing in the basic foundation of education. She really should resign or be forced out immediately.
I fear our education system has become so Jamaican that our Caymanian (Born) kids are now at quite a disadvantage. I am not picking on Jamaicans but since the status grants and the switch to CXC, there has been a proliferation of Jamaican teachers and students in the school system. So much so that when I attended the Prospect Primary school leaving, I was shocked at just how blatant the anti-Caymanian sentiment is at that school. The whole ceremony was hijacked and took 4 hours and most of it was to hand out awards to non-achieving children and the kids of popular Jamaican parents. I kid you not there was an award for the most improved at the middle of the class. There was an award for every single category of student you could think of, then the teachers decided to spend the PTA money on getting themselves awards as well. It was beyond ridiculous. But all of the ridiculousness I would overlook had it not been for the complaints from Caymanian children of being bullied and discriminated against by a particular Jamaican teacher who told the class that, “certian parents are going to see a different side to me today”. We have lost control and the few remaining die hard Caymanians are undermined and backstabbed into submission. Sad Sad Sad… We chose to stay British in 1960, but we have now been conquered in the name of the Pineapple.
Congratulations!
Private school fees going up again!
I don’t like her politics but she is doing her job as Minister (better than sound bite kenneth and Wayne)! Well done Julie
I am all for raises for teachers but can we please put this woman out to pasture?
Could not agree more! I wonder what level of mathematics she could achieve? Her contribution to Education over many years has been abysmal. Can she not understand she is the problem? The poor and declining results have occurred on her watch.
It’s all smoke and mirrors with this mob.
They laud this huge recruitment drive, yet the reason for it in the first place is because the system is so bad. Turnover of staff can make or break a school system. These fools throw money at the issue, don’t address the real reasons staff leave in droves, and then people keep leaving. Kids get different teachers all the time with no continuity. Coincidentally, it’s usually the better teachers that end up leaving.
Stop pissing money down the drain with the laptops for all initiative, too.
Where are these teachers coming from..?
Even more pay will mean that even more 3rd world “teachers” will flood Cayman.
You do not make a better teacher out of a poor one just by suddenly paying them more despite their poor performance.
Cayman is a rich country and the government still seem to think that throwing more money at anything and everyone is the way to solve all problems.
It’s not.
Stop recruiting teachers from Jamaica, Guyana, Trinidad and other 3rd world countries. They will only instill 3rd world expectations and standards in children who will have to compete with the first world educated, in Cayman’s workplace.
Trinidad? Ha. We’d be so fortunate to have the success that Trindad has enjoyed in regards to education.
Pouring more money into teachers is not going to have the outcome you’re looking for. these kids broken homes is the root of all public school problems.
I agree with this in principle, because I believe teachers play a vital role in helping to shape and determine our success in life.
However, I am wary of anything that Julianna does. Hope this doesnt come with another 16% pay raise for politicians and Govt scales A to D like the last 16% pay raise the PPM approved in 2021, as everyone else was suffering and coming out of the pandemic and lockdown.
Alden, Roy, Joey, Julianna, Dwayne, Barbara, Chris/David, how does it feel to give yourselves a 16% pay raise in 2021 when the rest of the country was suffering?
Then Alden gets a knighthood??!!
Should have been a Good Night hood.
Handout capital of the world.
Handout to all the imported children brought in from elsewhere for freeness Why bring them here or have them if they can’t afford to feed them.
you can pay them whatever but make it performance related.
Finally, something sensible from this person lol