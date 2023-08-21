Minister wants more pay hikes for educators

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly at the Annual Education Professionals’ Welcome

(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly wants to give another pay raise to all educators, from entry-level staff to school principals, so that no one in education will be making less than $3,500 per month by the start of the 2024 academic year. During her welcome address to education professionals at the start of the new school year, the minister outlined her aim to get senior staff salaries on a par with that of school leaders elsewhere in the world, and said there was room for hope in the coming budget.

Six years ago, O’Connor-Connolly set out her ambition to lift the salaries of all educators. While qualified teachers are now earning at least $5,000 per month, she said that the salary of more senior staff had not been reviewed, but she was hoping that this would be addressed in the coming year.

“It is highly unfair for us to look at the output before we look at the input,” she told education professionals, stressing that she was making another big ask on their behalf given the rising cost of living.

Explaining that, as part of the political arm of government, she cannot dictate pay, she said she had requested a pay hike for the senior staff so that no deputy principal will earn less than $7,400 per month while principals in secondary schools could be earning almost $10,000 per month if Cabinet approves the raises, as O’Connor-Connolly said the senior staff members have been waiting six years for their salary increase.

After years of weak mathematics results in government schools, the minister also announced the arrival of more than a dozen specialist maths teachers for primary schools who are tasked with helping improve those results. “These specialist maths teachers are not going to play musical chairs in the classrooms,” she said. “They are going into the primary classrooms to teach maths… I expect to see the next level of performance.”

There are also 37 new Caymanian teachers who will be working in government schools this year for the first time. The minister said this reflected the success of the investment government has made in the scholarship programme for local students.