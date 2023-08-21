Telecom provider fined $400k over rate hike
(CNS): Regional telecommunications company Flow has been fined $400,000 by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) after breaching its licence. Flow increased its business customer rates from $30 to $34.99 from January 2019 to April 2022 without approval. OfReg also said the firm failed to comply with its obligation to provide the regulator with its quarterly data report.
In a relatively rare show of its teeth, which it has under the Regulation and Competition Act, OfReg imposed the fine, which Flow has paid, for a “serious breach” of its licence for the unapproved price increase and delivered a warning for the data reporting breach.
Sonji Myles, OfReg Executive Director for Information, said that licensees must comply with the terms of their licence and the laws of the Cayman Islands.
“As the regulator for the utilities sectors, it is our job to protect consumers and ensure licensees are held to account when they do not,” he said. “We will act accordingly and apply the full force of the sanctions made available to us under the law. In this case, the fine imposed on FLOW is in the upper region of the maximum amount and reflects the seriousness of the first breach of its licence, applying unapproved price increases.”
Myles said a warning was deemed sufficient for For the failure to provide data reports, but OfReg would closely monitor Flow’s future reporting.
Peter Gough, who continues as the interim boss at the beleaguered regulator, said it was important that customers are protected from organisations that do not comply with their licence conditions.
“OfReg has drafted Consumer Protection Regulations for the ICT Sector that will further enhance the protection of customers,” he said. “We take our responsibility to protect consumers very seriously indeed. Where we find failures by licensees and operators to comply with the law, we will not hesitate to exercise our authority and impose fines and sanctions at appropriate levels to discipline operators and warn others of the consequences of non-compliance with the terms of their licences.”
Gough also said that in OfReg’s role as a policy advisor to the Cayman Islands Government, it was asking lawmakers to consider increasing the types and levels of penalties available to the regulator, including provisions to make restitution orders for consumers.
“In the meantime, OfReg urges FLOW to honour their obligations to their customers,” Gough added.
It is not clear whether Flow has any plans to refund customers who are out of pocket due to the unauthorised additional charges over a three-year period.
Since its inception, OfReg has been criticised by the general public for failing to protect consumers, and the Office of the Auditor General has raised concerns about the multiple failings of the regulator since it was established in 2017.
Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for OfReg, pledged his support to what he said was its hardworking staff and to provide the legislative support that it needs to be a more effective regulator.
See the full determination here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
So much wrong with the local telecoms companies, its effectively a cartel (as with CIREBA in real estate)
it should be illegal for them to charge you for minutes you dont use, and we should be allowed to roll them over
the roaming charges are beyond extortionate
the monthly plans are scandalous
there is every likelihood the cayman entities of these regional groups are funding the loss making countries they operate in
yet again, Cayman residents suffer from a total lack of consumer protection, government ability, anything really that we’d expect from a nation that prides itself on being 1st world leading financial center..
fine was about 50% (estimate) of the profit they made from cheating the customers. So the fine goes to government and the profit goes to Flow. They are complicit.
as per usually, corporate greed in not punished. Fines like this are not a deterrent for a company like flow, its just the cost of doing business.
Imagine working in a customer facing role for these pirates?
I imagine that’s why the customer service sucks. All the staff who could do it, don’t want to work there, so they’re left with the rudest, most obtuse characters on the planet.
Digicel, you’re no better either, before you start thinking you’re all that.
only $400,000?! WTF!
So when are the consumers going to be repaid? Class Action law suit anyone???
How could this happen in the private sector. Thank goodness for CIG.
Flow customers will end up paying…time to switch to Digicel
Now if they would stop their policy of automatically charging $10/day for data roaming when using only the cellular portion of service and not utilising any data or even having the data roaming feature on
I go in after every trip and make them reverse these ‘automatic’ charges
Only fined because it affects the business customers. Meanwhile Ofreg sits twiddling their thumbs while Flow break it off in everyone else.
Can’t please you can they ? Jesus we can complain
GOOD! Next on the consumer protection list should be CUC and then XXXX Cayman banks being slow as a turtle to raise term deposits (maybe a 10 months down the road) while lightning fast at raising mortgage rates (next morning) after the US Fed raises their rates.
That’s what they get. Ol crooks
So who gets the $400,000? Shouldn’t it be user to reimburse the customers that FLOW stole it from?
No! Go sue them yourself, you now have the proof of the breach, use that and sue them, stop looking for freeness
the report should be audited to see how much Flow made from the illegal price increase over those 3 years then fine them double that amount. THAT is sending a message. what use is charging them 400k if they made more from it?
Can they also be fined over the phantom roaming data charges they hit all and sundry with?
Go in and make them reverse them. They cannot charge you for a service you haven’t used & didn’t request
Time for an OfReg fleet upgrade!