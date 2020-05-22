Pets can fly on repatriation flights to Miami
(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has said that a limited number of pets will be allowed to travel on three repatriation flights to Miami over the next month. These flights, which will leave Grand Cayman on 29 May, 5 June and 19 June, are for US citizens or those legally able to travel to or through the US. CAL said that space for pets will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and must be requested and approved at least 24 hours before travel.
See more about pets, baggage, and the safety measures and requirements on the CAL website here.
Category: Local News, Transport