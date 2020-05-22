Pets can fly on repatriation flights to Miami

21/05/2020
Cayman News Service
(Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has said that a limited number of pets will be allowed to travel on three repatriation flights to Miami over the next month. These flights, which will leave Grand Cayman on 29 May, 5 June and 19 June, are for US citizens or those legally able to travel to or through the US. CAL said that space for pets will be allotted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and must be requested and approved at least 24 hours before travel.

See more about pets, baggage, and the safety measures and requirements on the CAL website here.

