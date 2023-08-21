Gunmen rob victims at Spotts home

(CNS): Two men sitting in the yard of a home on Shamrock Road, east of Spotts Newlands Road, were robbed by two masked armed men on Friday night. Police said the pair were approached by the robbers brandishing handguns at about 10:15pm. One of the victims ran inside the house but the robbers followed and demanded jewellery. They fled the location after they were given what they asked for.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.

One of the suspects was slim, about 5’8″ and of brown complexion. He was wearing a black ski mask and a black hoodie. The second suspect was shorter than the first and of slim build. He was wearing a lighter-coloured hoodie and a patterned ski mask.

The RCIPS Criminal Investigations Department is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.