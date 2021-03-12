US man dodges jail, fined $30k for gun & ammo

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): David Meadors (56), a US national who illegally imported a handgun and 240 rounds of ammunition into the Cayman Islands, has avoided the mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in jail for possession of an unlicensed firearm after the judge said he found there were exceptional circumstances. Meadors, who left the jurisdiction in 2018 while on bail for health reasons and has never returned, appeared via Zoom on Friday to hear his fate. Justice Roger Chapple said that, taking the circumstances of the offence and the offender together, there were grounds to waive the mandatory jail term, as he imposed a collection of fines and costs that totalled around CI$45,000.

When he arrived in Cayman Brac in 2016 to begin work on building a home on that island, Meadors brought a new Glock 9mm handgun in his checked luggage. Over a year later, the ammunition was found by customs officers in a shipping container among the materials imported for the house. On arrest he admitted having the handgun, saying it was for protection when at sea on his boat, and he was subsequently charged.

However, the case has dragged on for almost four years. Meadors initially denied importing the ammunition, claiming it was packed in the container in error. His decision to abscond also complicated the case. However, despite his absence Meadors has stayed in contact with his lawyer and the court. Last month he finally pleaded guilty to importing the bullets and the case was able to move to sentencing, even though Meadors still refused to return.

Several American nationals coming into Cayman on vacation have been charged after mistakenly importing stray bullets in their luggage and they have been subject to fines. But this is the first time where a property owner in Cayman who deliberately imported an unlicensed gun and a significant amount of ammunition has managed to dodge the mandatory jail time. It is also extremely rare for a court to find exceptional circumstances in any gun case and only a tiny number of offenders have evaded the full statutory term.

But in this case the judge, explaining why he was not imposing a custodial sentence, cited Meadors’ good character, despite his dishonesty and manipulation, which the judge put down to the sheer terror of the penalty he was facing. The judge described Meadors as a hard working man with an exemplary character until this incident.

Justice Chapple noted Meadors’ poor health, which he said would make a custodial sentence even more of a punishment for him and impose hardships on the prison service accommodating his medical needs. He said that the length of time the case has taken to be resolved, even though the judge said this was largely Meadors’ own fault, had also taken its toll on the man. The judge also found that his culpability in the offense was low, given that he was naive enough to think his US gun permit covered having possession of a weapon here.

The judge said he did not really believe Meadors’ claim that he had never checked the gun laws here or read the customs forms on his many trips to the Cayman Islands. However, he found that sending Meadors to prison would be arbitrary and disproportionate; it would also require complex extradition proceedings that could drag on for years and a “humane justice system should put an end to the case”.

After handing down the fines, the judge released the charge that the government had on his property, though there was some dispute over whether the government had ever successfully registered the charge on Meadors’ Brac land. His lawyer said that he would be selling the property to raise the money to pay the fines within six months. The court also ordered the seizure of the original surety that Meadors had left with the court of $25,000.

Meadors is not the first person in Cayman to face a firearms charge with a good record or poor health. In 2013 a CUC linesman was jailed for seven years for holding onto a gun he said he had found in the bush.