MRCU cranks up efforts in the face of August rain

MRCU spray plane

(CNS): After two very hot dry months, August has been particularly wet so far, leading to an increase in mosquitoes, and the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) has been doubling efforts in response. MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler noted that it has rained almost every day this month and mosquito numbers are now high, which is likely to get worse after more than 13cm of rain on Sunday alone.

“Typically mosquitoes will emerge 12 days after heavy rainfall,” he warned. “We saw an increase in mosquito numbers from August 16 and numbers are likely to stay high for the next week or so as further mosquitoes emerge from more recent rainfall events.”

The MRCU was prepared for the rains and last week treated over 12,500 acres with residual larvicide from the air and conducted routine adulticiding operations. Dr Wheeler said that since 1 August, MRCU has conducted eight aerial control and 95 truck-mounted ground ultra-low volume (ULV) operations against adult mosquitoes.

“The highest recent rainfall was on August 20 with an average of 13.6cm collected in the MRCU rain gauges,” Dr Wheeler said. “Mosquitoes are expected to emerge from this rainfall event in the first week of September. MRCU will continue with its control operations until mosquito numbers are back to acceptable numbers in all areas.”