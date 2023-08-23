CBC seizes cocaine from fishing boat

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): Customs and Border Control seized four packages containing an undisclosed amount of cocaine and an undisclosed sum of cash and arrested five men following the inspection of an international fishing boat. Officials said an inbound commercial fishing vessel was boarded by the coastguard on Sunday and taken into George Town, where CBC and other agencies conducted inspections of the boat, cargo and crew.

Officials said that “a significant sum of money” and the four parcels of cocaine were found during the process and the foreign nationals on board the vessel were taken into custody in connection with the undeclared cash and the importation of a controlled drug. CBC Acting Director Bruce Smith commended all involved for their efforts and commitment to the ongoing investigation.

“This interception, arrest, and seizure is indicative of the dedicated CBC, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and CICG personnel and the strong collaborative spirit and good working relations that exist allowing the team to effectively respond to the tasks at hand,” he said.

CNS has asked the coastguard where the boat was from and how much cocaine was in the packages, and we are awaiting a response.



