MRCU issues warning despite larvicide efforts

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): The Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) has just completed its largest-ever pre-season larvicide treatment, which covered almost 15,000 acres. Despite this, MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler warned that a large emergence of mosquitoes is expected over the coming days as the wet weather continues.

“The team at the MRCU was able to treat 8,900 acres with larvicide in advance of the onset of the rainy season,” he said. “We were also able to treat a further 5,950 acres once the rain started, making this the largest pre-season larvicide treatment ever conducted by the MRCU. Despite these intensive control efforts, and in light of the rain that we have been experiencing, we are expecting that adult mosquitoes will be emerging over the coming days.

“Although biting rates are expected to be high, we are confident that our team here at the MRCU will be able to bring the mosquito numbers down to normal levels before the end of next week,” Wheeler added.

According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, cloudy skies and showers are expected over the next few days. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunder today and a 60% chance tonight, when rain may become heavy, leading to flooding of low-lying areas.